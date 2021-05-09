Arteta is certain that Kroenke will back him this summer

Mikel Arteta is in the middle of a massive rebuild at Arsenal, and after having cleared out a lot of Arsenal’s unwanted players in January, he is now setting his sights on the summer transfer window. “The squad needs changing.” Arteta told SkySports.

“There were already a lot of changes in December, something that has not been done in years, but it tells us where we were. Things are going to have to change and the owners are going to back it up.”

So that sounds like he is convinced that Kroenke will be bankrolling the next set of changes, so he is definitely not expecting to be removed from his post by the owners. In fact, despite Arsenal having their worst season for a quarter of a century, he appears to be extremely proud of the job that him and Edu have done since his appointment as coach.

“Time is catching up right now,” he said. “It’s a trend, it’s years now that this has been happening. If the distance and the margins with the rest become too big, then it’s almost impossible to do it.

“We are still on time, and we have put some very strong pillars and foundations in the last few months to do what we have to do.”

“We know what has been going on inside here for the last 18 months,”

“We know. We only know, the ones that are here. How we have built that is incredible.”

Considering the awful week Arteta and the players have just had, he is sounding remarkably upbeat about the future. He obviously blieves in the process, so maybe us fans should relax and see if his promises are fulfilled this summer before calling for his head again….