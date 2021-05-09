Arteta is certain that Kroenke will back him this summer

Mikel Arteta is in the middle of a massive rebuild at Arsenal, and after having cleared out a lot of Arsenal’s unwanted players in January, he is now setting his sights on the summer transfer window. “The squad needs changing.” Arteta told SkySports.
“There were already a lot of changes in December, something that has not been done in years, but it tells us where we were. Things are going to have to change and the owners are going to back it up.”
So that sounds like he is convinced that Kroenke will be bankrolling the next set of changes, so he is definitely not expecting to be removed from his post by the owners. In fact, despite Arsenal having their worst season for a quarter of a century, he appears to be extremely proud of the job that him and Edu have done since his appointment as coach.
“Time is catching up right now,” he said. “It’s a trend, it’s years now that this has been happening. If the distance and the margins with the rest become too big, then it’s almost impossible to do it.
“We are still on time, and we have put some very strong pillars and foundations in the last few months to do what we have to do.”
“We know what has been going on inside here for the last 18 months,”
“We know. We only know, the ones that are here. How we have built that is incredible.”
Considering the awful week Arteta and the players have just had, he is sounding remarkably upbeat about the future. He obviously blieves in the process, so maybe us fans should relax and see if his promises are fulfilled this summer before calling for his head again….
This guy just keep on talking without results!
Managers tell us nothing.
Arsene Wenger told us nothing in any of his 3000 interviews over 20 years.
“Things are going to have to change and the owners are going to back it up.”
Like what?
Give us some details.
Is it recruiting?
Is it recruiting locally or overseas?
I’s it the type of players.
Is it in contracts?
Is it in tactics?
Details!!!
2.
“we have put some very strong pillars and foundations in the last few months to do what we have to do.”
So what are these very strong pillars and foundations and why then did we go out early from the Carabao and FA Cups? Why did we fail to score at home v VillaReal with the most expensive strike force in the land?
Why are we 9 th place if we have such strong foundations?
‘But only we insiders can see all the amazing success we are achieving with this squad’
Mikel and Edu are seeing things now😊
Who do you want to get rid of in the summer and why?
Who are you looking to buy and why?
Noting useful like that.
Just trotted out sound bites for the masses from the script writers.
Beat WBA and it will be ‘we are back’ the pillars and foundations are finally working.
So according to MA Arsenal is on the cusp of the glory days just a couple of signings away from greatness.
Trust the process keep the faith and give us more time
If Arteta is staying then he has got to be fighting and finishing in the Top 4 next season.
Aything less than that he should expect a hostile environment from us all. The fans being allowed back into the stadium will be a new challenge for him.
It wouldn’t surprise me if we had a good window tbh. Kroenke knows if he wants to keep control and stay relevant we need to invest. I think alot of the squad will be sold as well. Runnarson, Bellerin, Luiz, Holding,Mavrapanos,Niles,Willock,Torriera,Guendouzi,Nkietah,Nelson and Lacazette should 100% be moved on. Abameyang,Willian and Pepe could also be moved on but I doubt we would find suitors. With no European football there is no need for a 25 man squad. Next season
Raya
Aaron’s Saliba Forfane Tierney
Partey Bissoma
Saka Aouar Saint Maximim
Lukaku
Ryan, Mari, ,Gabriel, Cedric, Chambers, Xhaka,Renato Sanchez, Azeez, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Balogun and Martinelli making up the squad.
Its better you stick to Fifa21
with that kind of squad and Covid financial crisis…..300m has to be spent
It is also a new spine/backbone of the team
that will also take a season or two for the new players to gel and adapt……
Exactly.
It’s not championship manager. How many of these players are for sale, at a reasonable cost or most importantly want to be sold to a non europe club.
Not that sure Mikel……Altough we indeed have good” fondations” (a relatively good team….)the end product seems nowhere near what needed….The club hired you to stop this damn “trend” Mikel……
.
.
To be fair to him there as been massive changes at the club since he arrived ,he came in when the club was at its lowest and as moved players on which he thought we disruptive to the way he wanted to manage the team .
But he was backed last summer ,partey who everyone was saying was one of the best CM in world football and Gabriel who again again a lot of people was raving about add to that Willian who was still at a good lvl at Chelsea and that is a good core of players for one window.
For me the problem lies in the awful football we have witnessed ,that has nothing to do with personal that is down to the manager ,Thursday for example,needing a win and it looked like we was playing for a draw ,then it dawned on him and he stuck 6-7 forwards on which is fine but there was no plan to his madness ,he literally looked lost .
I have idea that hat kind of football I’m watching ,I would imagine we stick 3 past West Brom tonight but there again we could easily concede 3 .
Bland boring football will never get you fans but bland boring football without the result you have no chance .
Do the right thing Arteta and resign because it’s worrying if he still as command for next season .
” A project has its phases and I am telling you we are in a much better position today to be where we want to be very soon, if we do what we have to do. But we have to be ruthless.”
The ultimate test of patience – the “project” word.
The phases seem to have been / be ;
1) Assess
2) Clear Out (1st phase of this phase ;-))
3) Invest in squad
Meanwhile THIRTY ONE points off the pace, and only the Europa conference league a possibility !!!!!!!!!
However, as I’ve posted repeatedly Mikel Arteta will retain his post right now.
Wrong. They haven’t cleared they’ve replaced.
The likes of Ozil sokratis Mustaphi Kolasinac Going one out.
The likes of Willian Luiz Mari and Cedric coming in.
He’s swapped shit for Shit
Edus other signings include Torreira Guendouzi and Saliba… no way they should give him more money to waste
Who’s ready to buy this rubbish? I hope you fans in The UK, will give them hell once you are allowed back in the stadiums.
Get this fraud out of the club.What does Arteta know about rebuilding as he built even a pub team before,he was an average midfielder and peps assistant.I guess pep has another assistant we can get him as our new Pep.We were told he Arteta was the one who helped pep and sometimes decided team tacts lol. We wasted 18 months with a manager doing the same thing and expecting different results (madness).He said Arsenal has not been able to compete with big clubs for the last 5yrs I guess Villarreal is also a big club! Some simpletons here said we need huge investment and Kreonke out,they always reminded us that we will win the europa league therefore the League position not a priority.That Arteta has luck for trophies I read that here before the semifinals from the deluded ones.I guess some if they were Villarreal fans would be saying we need a sugar daddy ownerand spend big to beat teams like arsenal.We need a top experienced manager to instill discipline and confidence otherwise soon or later the arsenal brand will dimish.Cant believe at this point in the season we have nothing to play for and we will be watching a pointless game today while other teams are fighting for something.
LD, I wouldn’t trust Arteta to rebuild the local under 12’s. As for the Board, their knowledge of football is exemplified by the fact that Arteta is still employed at Arsenal.
“There were already a lot of changes in December, something that has not been done in years”.
This pure lies. There is basically no summer that players do not leave or arrive. Besides, in 2017/2018 season, Arsenal transfered out 16 and in 5 first team players. This was just in one season (summer and winter windows). The so called clear out in January is grossly exaggerated.
Out:
Theo Walcott
Olivier Giroud
Alexi Sanchez
Oxlade Chamberlain
Gabriel Paulista
Kieran Gibbs
Francis Coquelin
Mathew Debuchy
Lucas Perez
Joel Campbell
Emiliano Martinez
Wojciech Szczesny
Chuba Akpom
Jeff Reine Adelaide
Carl Jenkinson
Yaya Sanogo
Ins:
Alexander Lacazette
Pierre Aubameyang
Henrik Mkhitaryan
Sead Kolasinac
Konstantinos Mavropanos
Villareal were lucky not to be conceded, after Smith-Rowe’s sitter and our other shots that hit their posts. Lady luck doesn’t smile on us this season, but Arteta and Edu would likely be able to fix it in the summer transfer window
If we can sell Aubameyang, Lacazette and Nketiah, we will have enough money to buy a more imposing target man like Paul Onuachu and Odsonne Edouard. Arteta should be more pragmatic next season, because we can’t always score from open play
Wenger had Giroud that often saved his arse as a substitute, so Arteta has got to find similar towering CF who’s willing to sit on the bench
GAI, give it up! Arsenal were lucky in the first leg of the semi final, where they should have conceded 4 goals with better finishing by Villarreal and were gifted a soft penalty.
Over the two legs, as one would expect, the luck evened itself out.
If Arsenal had been good enough, they wouldn’t need luck. If’s, could of’s and maybes don’t win football games.
Agree with Ozzie ,Villarreal should have put that tie to bed in the first leg ,without that luckily penalty they should have been out of site ,remember how he played with a false nine something we have never seen him do in our most important match of our recent history .
It was pre school managing and the second leg wasn’t much better either ,one shot of target ,the stats don’t lie I’m afraid .
Arsenal were awakened and dominated the game after being conceded by two goals, hence Villareal were forced to foul Saka
But we still lost and have European football for the first time in 26 years ,but I do hope saka recovers from all the fouls and is fit for the start of next season .
Look at the shots on target this season for every game! Luck has nothing to do with it! We are not performing well enough. Arsenal are badly managed. Full stop.
Sometimes I just can’t figure out what Arteta learnt from pep. Is our coach truely trained by pep, the board should send him back for retraining. Infact Arteta learnt nothing from pep may be it is a plot by city to make us non competitive by blinding our board to believe that once Arteta is trained by pep is a good coach. Wake up from your slumber arsenal board
Like most Arsenal fans I truly was excited when Arteta joined. I really wished and hoped he’d do well. I got skeptical with the William saliba situation, I was even more troubled with the guendozi decision. Then the persistence to keep playing William and Pepe when they continue to offer very little threat in games. I thought why not give Nelson a try. Nothing more dangerous then a young hungry player trying to make his name. His persistence in playing ceballos when he unfortunately let the side down 2,3,4 games in a row. His refusal to play martenilli when at times he’s performed really well and looked very dangerous for us. His continued omission of Balogun. We’ve struggled to score all season, why not change it up and give these young players a real chance to make there name. Our strikers are struggling so give the young players coming through a go, there was nothing to lose. Well he didn’t and we lost big time. Like many fans I’m mad, upset and I’ve had enough of this bollocks. He needs to go! The team plays poorly, have played poorly all season and we should have easily beat Villarreal over the two legs It’s time for change! Arteta and the Kronke have to go. There may not be a better time then now and as supporters of this great club we need to come together and try to make this happen. I agree with others in that past that have commented here that to the Kronkes the club is just a business. It’s not about the passion to them. If we are to believe that ek is truly interested in buying the club we need to figure out a way of supporting and making this happen!!! Any ideas? Another petition (online so globally fans around the world can have there say)? Have Grandad run around the Emirates stadium wearing only a sandwich board asking the Kronkes to sell up?
I do not believe you are an arsenal fan.
who?
Mikel Arteta: A talking head for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and the Kroenkes.
The first transfer and contract cancellation should be Arteta. The rebuild can’t be entrusted to him and Edu (Brazilian and Chelsea Retirement Home Facilitator).