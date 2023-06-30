Arteta is certainly pulling out all the stops to topple Man City next season…

Arteta’s Arsenal team last season ignited a spark of brilliance, performing at a high level they hadn’t done in years. He and his boys may have failed to win the league, but their fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude won our hearts. The 2022–23 PL story would have been perfect had they won the league, but unfortunately, they didn’t, the PL title eluded their grasp, slipping away in the final stretch as Man City surged.

Clearly, the Citizens’ quality and huge squad won the day; fortunately, Arteta is already addressing that, the fact that he is taking advantage of the summer transfer window confirms so. With the signings he’s completing — Havertz, Rice, Timber, plus another top midfielder — you can’t convince me he’s not bridging the quality gap between his team and Manchester City.

With quality added to the squad Arteta had last season, Gooners can be confident Arteta will be able to use certain players. The Spaniard can start being ruthless and bench underperformers and rotate his squad now and again withour reducing the quality on the pitch.

The transfer arrivals this summer have come early, so it will be easy for the squad to integrate and continue being a family, as Havertz describes it.

Ultimately, the threat of missed chances looms as the Gunners plot their future trajectory. However, this defeat can spur the team to reconsider its tactics and increase its efforts by motivating a shift.

The Gunners can reclaim their proper position among football’s elite teams, and they will do so through the shrewd signings they’re making, a strong bench and unrelenting resolve.

Arteta is certainly going all out to challenge Man City, and he has the determination to succeed!

COYG!

Sam P

