“Arteta is constantly being judged solely on the quality of his work” Pundit compares Arteta to Solskjaer

Jamie Carragher says Mikel Arteta and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are judged differently at their present clubs.

The former Liverpool defender has seen Arteta go from being on the verge of being sacked because of his team’s poor form to becoming one of the most secure managers in England.

OGS has one of the most valuable squads in the Premier League at Manchester United, but his team is underperforming.

At other clubs, he would have been sacked by now, and Carragher believes he is being treated differently because he has a history with the club.

By contract, Arteta is keeping his job because his team is performing well now and he doesn’t have deep roots at Arsenal as Solskjaer has at United.

Carragher wrote in the Telegraph: “To me, when Arteta was offered the Arsenal job his connection to the club was secondary to him being mentored by (Pep) Guardiola at Manchester City.

“First and foremost, he is seen as a modern coach who understands how the game is evolving rather than someone steeped in the Arsenal tradition.

“That is more important than any emotional attachment to a former player because Arteta is constantly being judged solely on the quality of his work.

“(That’s) opposed to Solskjaer who – and I mean this with the greatest respect – has been given more time than others would have been given results and performances because he is loved so much by the supporters.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta would be happy with this explanation because it shows that he is doing a good job at Arsenal.

The Spaniard has had to prove constantly that he is the man to take Arsenal to the next level.

Critics quickly used his inexperience against him when things went wrong. He will hope his team keeps making progress until they win more trophies to boost his managerial CV.