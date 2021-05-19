Arteta is convinced that he has the full backing of the Arsenal Board

If there is one thing that Arsenal fans are continually worrying about is whether Mikel Arteta will be supported by the Arsenal owners to make the changes neccesary to bring the Gunners back up to the levels achieved in the past, and to seriously challenge for top honours again.

Now with the transfer window approaching, Arteta has been questioned on whether he feels confident that that the Board, which includes Josh Kroenke, has the same objectives as himself.

It would appear that he has no qualms at all, and here are a few quotes from today’s press conference regarding his relationship with the higher management. “I think if I’ve been something, it’s honest.” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “Probably once I was too honest. So if I cannot see something or I have doubts, I will say it. Now I have no doubts. It’s so clear and it’s a very clear statement from the ownership, very clear direction from the ownership, very clear direction with what we want to do. There’s zero question marks there.”

The boss also stated that he feels like an artist trying to create a masterpiece, and he feels the club has the same potential and ambition. “I’m not saying that! I love to create, there are a lot of good things that we’ve done since we changed many things but there is still a lot to do. A lot to catchup, but our potential is incredible because I can see the ambition from the club and when we have that type of ambition, we have an incredible margin to achieve what we want.”

So, Arteta is feeling very positive about the future with the support of the Arsenal Board, and as fans, I guess we can only wait and see if he is right by waiting to see what happens in this transfer window, which is probably our most crucial window for many, many years…