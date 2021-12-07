Arteta is disappointed with Everton defeat? He is not the only one…

Mikel Arteta took his Arsenal side up to Everton to face a team without a win in their last 8 League games, but another simply awful performance saw the Gunners walk away without a point.

A win would have seen us move back up to 5th place in the table, but instead we are all in a state of despair and questioning whether Arteta really is the right man for the job after all…

Incredibly we were leading 1-0 at half-time through Odegaard, as Richarlison had a very close VAR decision against his goal. But we were not in the game in the second half with Everton scoring twice and had another very marginal offside goal disallowed as well.

So you can imagine that Arteta was not very happy when he was questioned after the game. “I’m very disappointed,” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “I think in the first half we were inconsistent with the ball and we had some moments of control, we didn’t concede anything apart from the goal that was disallowed by the set-piece, but we didn’t have enough penetration or threat on the opponents’ goal.

“One of the few times we did it we scored a goal from Martin and then in the second half we had to grab the game and we tried to do that, but again, in moments we were sloppy.

“We created four big, big chances, with Eddie, two with Martin and then one with Auba at the end, and when you don’t put them in the net away from home it’s very complicated to win the game, especially if you concede in the way that we did for example with the first goal.

“We gave too many balls away too easily and encouraged them against the movement that they had in the press. The few times that we did break the press we were open on goal, but we have to do it much more consistently.”

The fact is that were were playing the team that was bottom of the form table, so to “be disappointed” must be the understatement of the year. You only need to read the comments after the game from the Just Arsenal readers.

Not a happy bunch last night I must say!