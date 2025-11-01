Arteta is excited about the return of three Arsenal stars

Arsenal are set to receive a significant boost after the November international break, as three key players are expected to return from injury. Mikel Arteta has expressed his excitement about the prospect of welcoming back Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke, and Martin Odegaard, who have all been sidelined for several weeks.

Arteta Delighted by Imminent Returns

Despite Arsenal’s impressive squad depth, the absence of these influential players has been felt across recent fixtures. The Gunners have built a team capable of competing at the highest level, with roughly two quality options available for each position, yet Arteta has made no secret of how much he values the unique qualities that Havertz, Madueke, and Odegaard bring to his side. Their anticipated return promises to enhance creativity, attacking flexibility, and leadership within the squad.

As reported by ESPN, Arteta said, “Yeah, I’m excited because they are tremendous players. I see them work every single day, how desperate they are to be part of the team. The huge boost that is going to be for the squad to have and those players again, after such a long, long time, so really happy that I think it’s going to be very soon.”

Arsenal’s Growing Depth and Ambition

Arsenal’s squad has evolved considerably over the past few seasons, allowing them to cope more effectively with injuries than in previous years. This development is a result of deliberate planning, smart recruitment, and Arteta’s commitment to maintaining high standards throughout the team.

The return of Havertz, Madueke, and Odegaard after the international break will not only strengthen Arsenal’s starting line-up but also provide valuable options from the bench. Their reintroduction could prove crucial as the Gunners enter a busy phase of the season, where depth and momentum often determine success.

