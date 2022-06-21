Arteta is expected to be without at least 10 players when preseason starts

Arsenal will resume their preseason on the 27th of this month as they seek to work hard and start next season very well.

They hope to end the 2022/2023 year inside the top four at the very least after going very close to securing it the last time.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been working hard to add new players to their squad, but he will have to focus on training in the coming days.

Football London reports that because of their involvement in the international matches in this window, the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, Lucas Torreira and Folarin Balogun will not be a part of the squad in the first week of preseason.

Marquinhos will also become an Arsenal player officially on July 1st, just like Matt Turner, so they will join the squad late as well.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to prepare very well for the next season, and it is great news that some of our new signings will be available to train from the first week of next month.

When everyone resumes preseason, we should have a clear idea of how our team will play next season.

