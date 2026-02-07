Arteta is happy with a positive Arsenal week after Gunners beat Sunderland

Arsenal secured a commanding 3-0 win against Sunderland today, a result that has once again widened the gap between them and the chasing pack. The Gunners delivered a composed and authoritative performance, reinforcing their position at the top and strengthening the belief that this season could succeed.

Mikel Arteta is currently leading one of the strongest Arsenal sides seen in many years, with the team displaying consistency, confidence, and maturity. The squad continues to work hard with a clear objective in mind, and recent results suggest they are well-equipped to sustain their challenge until the end of the campaign.

Momentum Building at the Right Time

The last few weeks have been particularly important for Arsenal, as they have navigated a demanding schedule with assurance. Confidence within the group is clearly growing, and the players appear convinced they can get the job done. Their current run of form has seen them win each of their last three matches in all competitions, providing a timely boost at a critical stage of the season.

This sequence of victories has helped maintain momentum and sharpen focus, qualities that are essential when competing for the Premier League title. Arsenal look increasingly comfortable with the pressure that comes with leading the race, and their performances suggest a team that understands what is required to see things through.

Arteta Reflects on Progress

There is a growing sense that supporters are watching Arsenal’s journey towards lifting the Premier League trophy unfold. While challenges still lie ahead, the Gunners are doing everything possible to ensure that ambition becomes reality. Winning three matches within a single week has underlined their resilience and adaptability, something Arteta was pleased to acknowledge after the match.

Speaking via Sky Sports, the Arsenal manager said, “You cannot really dominate and control the game in all areas because they are really good at breaking it up and playing to the last minute.

“Today is a moment to enjoy. Again, it’s been a really positive week since the game against Leeds as well and the way the team has reacted. So, yeah, very happy.”

Arteta’s comments reflect satisfaction not only with the result, but with how his team continues to respond to challenges. With confidence high and momentum firmly on their side, Arsenal will now look to carry this form into the coming weeks as they push to complete a memorable season.

