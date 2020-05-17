Arteta is not going to very happy with Lacazette’s lockdown antics

Oh Alexandre Lacazette, why oh why!

The Frenchman has been caught out once again by the media, with a video of Arsenal’s Lacazette taking Nitrous Oxide (also known as laughing gas) during the lockdown, when he is supposed to be keeping his fitness up to get ready for the expected restart of the Premier League next month.

The “Hippy Crack” was also used by (some of) the Arsenal squad a year last August, just before the start of the new Premier League season. It obviously didn’t help much as the Gunners lost their first two League games when it did start.

Lacazette was one of the four Arsenal players exposed that time, and Mikel Arteta is sure to be unimpressed with his French striker, especially as he was warned about the dangers to professional athletes of taking it as a recreational drug.

The Daily Star (who are in possession of the latest video, have listed the effects of taking nitrous oxide, which include:

• Feelings of euphoria, relaxation and calmness.

• Dizziness, difficulty in thinking straight and laughter.

• Sound distortions or even hallucinations

• In some people, a headache can be an immediate effect.

The risks include:

• Unconsciousness or death from lack of oxygen. This occurs when the available oxygen for breathing is effectively pushed out by the nitrous oxide.

I would imagine that the worry for Arteta is that if Lacazette was warned about using this drug 18 months ago, and he is still using it AT HIS HOME now, then it could be possible that he has been a regular user for a very long time, which could have long-term consequences for his health and fitness…