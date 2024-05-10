Arteta is not interested in what Ten Hag thinks about previous game

Mikel Arteta remains focused on how his team can beat Manchester United when they face the Red Devils this weekend.
The Gunners visit Old Trafford in their penultimate game of the Premier League season, and they still retain a good chance of winning the title.
Arsenal won the reverse fixture 3-1 after a late flurry of two goals, and Manchester United feels like some decisions during the game did not go their way.
United’s manager, Erik Ten Hag, has continued to talk about the decisions in an attempt to play mind games.
However, during his pre-match press conference for the game, Arteta insisted he is not interested in the subject and is only focused on helping his team earn a win when both clubs meet at Old Trafford.
He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘I don’t know, I don’t know how they are feeling about this, but we have enough to think about how we are going to beat them and what we have to be to be better than them.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Ten Hag wants to play some mind games, but Arteta is too smart, and we truly only need to focus on our preparation for the game because it is a must-win.
I think what Erik Ten Hag, the Red Devils coach might be saying is that, the MAN Utd Red Devils will avenge the unjustifiable 3-1 Epl match defeat. That they had suffered at the hands of the Gunners in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Status early this season.
So therefore, I will offer my advice to Arteta and the Gunners who he will select to start the match. And the ones who will come off the bench for itas subs in it. And accept my advising them.
So that the Gunners will avoid getting beaten by the Red Devils at Old Trafford Stadium on Sunday.
At an away ground where the Gunners had only won just once in their last 18 Epl match outings there.
A draw in the game if obtained by the Gunners at the end of the match may not be very helpful to us Arsenal in our quest to win the title this season.
But a win by us in the match if the Gunners get it. Could be much of a help to us to win the Premier League title this season.
Therefore, let the Gunners strive very hard and strive chronically too in the match to win it. And win it convincing with a 0-7 away victory suffered to the Red Devils at match ends.
Which if the Gunners achieve it, it will avenge the 8-2 Epl match loss that the Gunners were once before suffered to it by the Red Devils