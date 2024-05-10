Arteta is not interested in what Ten Hag thinks about previous game

Mikel Arteta remains focused on how his team can beat Manchester United when they face the Red Devils this weekend.

The Gunners visit Old Trafford in their penultimate game of the Premier League season, and they still retain a good chance of winning the title.

Arsenal won the reverse fixture 3-1 after a late flurry of two goals, and Manchester United feels like some decisions during the game did not go their way.

United’s manager, Erik Ten Hag, has continued to talk about the decisions in an attempt to play mind games.

However, during his pre-match press conference for the game, Arteta insisted he is not interested in the subject and is only focused on helping his team earn a win when both clubs meet at Old Trafford.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I don’t know, I don’t know how they are feeling about this, but we have enough to think about how we are going to beat them and what we have to be to be better than them.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ten Hag wants to play some mind games, but Arteta is too smart, and we truly only need to focus on our preparation for the game because it is a must-win.

