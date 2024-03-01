Arteta is not worried about goal difference, he just wants Arsenal to be “ruthless and efficient”

Mikel Arteta believes two things will lead to them becoming league champions. These two things are their continued ruthlessness toward their opponents and their determination to focus on controlling what they can.

After a terrible end to last season, where Arsenal lost a league title battle they were leading, the Gooners expected their team to have learned its lesson. They are showing signs of being smarter, given how ruthless and consistent they have been in the league thus far this calendar year.

Arsenal has scored 25 goals in its last six games, which is remarkable. If they can maintain this trend, they will undoubtedly have the best goal difference. And Arteta expects his players to continue firing on all cylinders, he confessed to the press on Thursday.

“For sure, it’s an important element,” said Arteta on the importance of goal difference in a tight title race.

“First of all, you have to earn the right to win the games, and then we want to be ruthless and efficient in front of goal and I think lately we’ve been really good.”

Arsenal has already scored 62 goals, with Liverpool’s 63 being the only one to score more. Aside from being ruthless, Arsenal should focus on themselves. They should not be concerned with how their competitors, City and Liverpool, are performing when they may focus on improving for their own challenge. The Gunners must take it one game at a time. Fortunately, Arteta revealed that this is what they are doing, stating that after each game, they swiftly focus on the next one.

Speaking of their upcoming trip to Bramall Lane and what they can control, the Arsenal manager admitted, “We were very clear straight after Newcastle (a 4-1 win) the difficulty that we will have on Monday to beat Sheffield so hopefully they are very, very aware.

“What we want to do is go to Sheffield, perform the way we are performing and win the match, and the rest we can’t control.”

Arsenal’s success in the Premier League would undoubtedly depend on them demonstrating that they had learned their lesson from last season. I’m confident they’ll prove they’re wiser.

Daniel O

