Arteta is now set to be given an even more lucrative Arsenal deal

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Deserves it!!!
Lols
We shouldn’t be surprised by him being made one of the highest paid managers in world football. Finishing 2nd in three consecutive PL seasons, CL semis/final in last 2 seasons, new PL title winners, He’s shown that he knows how to use the resources provided to him and doing his part in making KSE the most valuable sporting group in the world, the last I read. Well done MA. Oh, and Win the Dog should get extra treats also.
😂😂😂
Oh, that’s funny 🤣🤣