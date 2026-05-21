Arteta is now set to be given an even more lucrative Arsenal deal

Arsenal signalled their intention to hand Mikel Arteta a new contract during the second half of the season, with the Spanish manager reportedly open to extending his stay at the Emirates.

However, as the Premier League title race intensified, both parties agreed to temporarily pause discussions to focus fully on the club’s pursuit of silverware.

That decision has proved successful, with Arsenal now crowned Premier League champions following an outstanding domestic campaign under Arteta’s leadership.

The Gunners also remain on the verge of potentially securing even greater success, with the Champions League final taking place in less than ten days.

Arsenal Preparing New Contract Offer

With the season nearing its conclusion, Arsenal are now expected to resume negotiations over a new long-term deal for their manager.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the club are preparing to make Arteta one of the highest-paid managers in world football following his achievements this season.

Arteta is already among the best-paid coaches in the Premier League, but Arsenal’s league triumph has strengthened the club’s determination to reward him with an even more lucrative contract.

The hierarchy at the Emirates are understood to believe Arteta is the ideal figure to lead the next phase of the club’s development after transforming Arsenal into champions once again.

His influence on the squad, tactical identity and overall progress of the team has earned widespread praise throughout the football world.

Arsenal Target Long-Term Dominance

With Pep Guardiola set to leave the Premier League this summer, Arsenal reportedly see an opportunity to establish themselves as the dominant force in English football for years to come.

The club are eager to capitalise on their current momentum and believe keeping Arteta at the centre of the project is essential to achieving sustained success domestically and in Europe.

Arteta has also attracted attention from other clubs because of the impressive work he has carried out at Arsenal in recent seasons.

Despite that interest, the Spaniard remains focused on continuing his project in north London and guiding Arsenal towards further major honours.

Winning the Premier League title has reinforced belief within the club that they are entering a new era of success, and securing Arteta’s future is now viewed as one of Arsenal’s most important priorities ahead of next season.