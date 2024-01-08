Arteta is now showing his inexperience and needs to learn quickly

Evidence of Arteta’s inexperience by Abuchi
This season has been a bit of a rollercoaster. Last season, we amazed everyone with our exciting football, but this time around, things have shifted. Arteta seems to be emphasizing control more than before. It makes me wonder if he’s still figuring out his managerial style or searching for his true identity as a coach.
Great managers usually have a consistent way of playing, even if they tweak their systems. However, Arteta seems to be experimenting each season. Could it be that he’s so fixated on Pep Guardiola’s style that he wants a similar revolution at the Emirates? Only Klopp and Mourinho have managed to beat Pep to a league title, and they have their unique football approaches.
Personally, I doubt Arteta would have achieved more success if he had more managerial experience before coming to the Emirates. Experience doesn’t always guarantee success, just like reading about someone’s success doesn’t give you the same experiences. Even after four years in management, Arteta is still trying to find his best identity.
Arteta is a good manager, no doubt. However, is he still too inexperienced for the level we expect from him now? When I look at our struggling front line, it seems like the system is restricting their natural abilities. Give those forwards to Klopp, and they might thrive.
I hope Arteta learns quickly and fulfills his potential at the Emirates.
Abuchi
I’m sorry but that excuse doesn’t fly!
7.5 years involved in learning the trade already:
– assistant manager under Pep for 3.5 years (201 games)
– manager at Arsenal for over 4 years (209 games)
Certainly not the most experienced manager but to call MA inexperienced is simply not true anymore, it’s more like a lack of self development and progress in the role if anything IMO. I honestly believe he’s done very little to develop his own style and tactics over the 7.5 years because he’s had relative success using Pep’s tactics so there was no need.
MA certainly has potential, he just needs to get past his ego and stubbornness and do what’s best for Arsenal!
Spot on. Key words being ‘ego’ and ‘stubbornness’
Along the lines of; I bought Havertz therefore he must play regardless, because I’m never wrong.
And one other thing that has shown up his inexperience is his handling of Ramsdale. Encourages him to extend his contract then signs Raya.
I feel you’re right when you say Mikel is stubborn. When he decides to do something he does it even if he knows it’s not good for his team. Havertz was really useless in Liverpool’s game and was supposed to be substituted in the first ten minutes. But I wondered how he played almost 90 minutes. He needlessly loaned Tierney, and I think he would have been great on the left side yesterday.
WE CANNOT BLAME ARTETA FOR THE LOSS TO LIVERPOOL. THOSE PLAYERS HAVE LET HIM DOWN FOR TOO LONG. MY ONLY COMPLAIN IS WHAT HARVERTZ WAS STILL DOING ON THE PITCH FOR 80 min