Arteta is now showing his inexperience and needs to learn quickly

Evidence of Arteta’s inexperience by Abuchi

This season has been a bit of a rollercoaster. Last season, we amazed everyone with our exciting football, but this time around, things have shifted. Arteta seems to be emphasizing control more than before. It makes me wonder if he’s still figuring out his managerial style or searching for his true identity as a coach.

Great managers usually have a consistent way of playing, even if they tweak their systems. However, Arteta seems to be experimenting each season. Could it be that he’s so fixated on Pep Guardiola’s style that he wants a similar revolution at the Emirates? Only Klopp and Mourinho have managed to beat Pep to a league title, and they have their unique football approaches.

Personally, I doubt Arteta would have achieved more success if he had more managerial experience before coming to the Emirates. Experience doesn’t always guarantee success, just like reading about someone’s success doesn’t give you the same experiences. Even after four years in management, Arteta is still trying to find his best identity.

Arteta is a good manager, no doubt. However, is he still too inexperienced for the level we expect from him now? When I look at our struggling front line, it seems like the system is restricting their natural abilities. Give those forwards to Klopp, and they might thrive.

I hope Arteta learns quickly and fulfills his potential at the Emirates.

