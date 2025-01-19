Arteta is proud of his Arsenal players despite the disappointing result

Mikel Arteta has expressed his pride in his players’ performance against Aston Villa, despite Arsenal dropping two points in a hard-fought match.
Villa approached the game with intensity from the outset, posing numerous challenges for Arsenal. However, the Gunners managed to defend resolutely and raced into a two-goal lead, showcasing their attacking quality. It appeared as though Arteta’s side were on course for a comfortable victory, but Villa staged a spirited comeback to level the match in the second half.
Arsenal were left stunned by how quickly their lead slipped away and, despite their best efforts to regain control, were unable to find a decisive goal. While the result was disappointing, Arteta emphasised his satisfaction with his players’ performance and the commitment they displayed throughout the match.
Reflecting on the game, Arteta spoke to BBC Live and praised the team’s efforts:
“We were unbelievable. So proud of the way we played, how dominant, how fluid we were and how much we put into it.
“We played three games in six days. So proud of them, but at the same time so disappointed. We deserve more. We didn’t get it, and we are sad because of that.”
Arteta’s comments reflect both his admiration for his players’ determination and his frustration with the result. Arsenal now face the challenge of turning strong performances into consistent victories as they look to remain competitive in the Premier League.
Although the match ended in disappointment, Arteta made it clear that he values the collective effort of his team. The Gunners will now need to shift their focus to their next fixture, where they will aim to secure the victory that eluded them against Villa.
As long as thus guy is at the helm of affairs, this team will always fall short. He’s always having an excuse or another. Are they the only team playing 3 games in such numbers of days? I’m just fed up of this guy honestly. If he wants to complain about squad size, whose decision?
I feel more disappointment than pride.
Merino let Tielmans go past and Partey was ball watching and let the striker have a free clean header.
Both mental mistakes, both lost focus in key moments. Mentality still an issue with this squad.
Lastly, rather see Kiwior at CB, Timber at RB, and Partey at DM, instead of moving 3 players to cover the RB slot.
Kiwior can do a job at LCB. It is possible he could get away with playing at RCB in a one-off backs to the wall effort. However, I think people are underestimating the risk of playing Kiwior at RCB in Arsenal’s setup. The CB roles are not as easily interchangeable as some people seem to think.