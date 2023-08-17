Arteta is “really, really happy” with Havertz start to his Arsenal career

Arteta impressed with Havertz’s start to his Arsenal career

Mikel Arteta has shared his positive impressions of Kai Havertz’s initial performances since joining Arsenal, emphasizing the midfielder’s adaptability and impact on the team.

Reflecting on Havertz’s Premier League debut against Manchester City, Arteta noted, “He’s fitted in really well. I think he played a really good game against Man City, he had two big, big chances to score, and he didn’t, but everything he did apart from that he was excellent.” Despite not converting those opportunities, Havertz showcased his potential and versatility.

The Spaniard continued´his praise in today’s pre-Palace press conference, highlighting Havertz’s positional versatility, “The other day as well he played in two different positions throughout the game, one more as a number eight, one more as a number 10.” This adaptability underlines Havertz’s capacity to contribute in various roles within the team’s setup.

The Arsenal manager expressed his satisfaction with Havertz’s overall contribution, “I’m really happy with what he’s bringing to the team, his intensity, his mobility, his threat, his understanding of the game and spaces, and the way he’s fitted in around the boys as well, so I’m really, really happy with him.”

Arteta’s comments highlight Havertz’s integration into the squad seamlessly, both in terms of his playing style and his interactions with his teammates.

The German’s early performances have left a positive impression on Arteta, showcasing the midfielder’s commitment and adaptability to Arsenal’s tactics. As the season progresses, fans will be eager to see how Havertz continues to contribute and evolve within the team.

Writer – Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…