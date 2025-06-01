Arteta is right, Arsenal does not need a lot of squad changes

Arsenal are not expected to undergo a major overhaul in the transfer market this summer, with Mikel Arteta reportedly confident that his side requires only a few targeted additions to compete at the highest level. Having narrowly missed out on silverware once again, the Gunners are now focused on refining rather than rebuilding their squad.

Arteta’s belief in the current group is clear. This is a team that has consistently been on the brink of success in recent seasons, and with the right signings, there is a strong sense that they are capable of taking the final step. Rather than initiating sweeping changes, Arsenal’s transfer strategy appears to centre on adding quality over quantity.

Fine-Tuning the Squad Rather Than Reinventing It

Among the names linked with a move to the Emirates this summer are a new striker and Martin Zubimendi, with both profiles seen as potential difference-makers in critical areas. The Spanish midfielder would bring technical quality and composure, while a proven goalscorer could help address the lack of clinical edge that has cost Arsenal at crucial moments.

Although the club once again ended the campaign without a trophy, they demonstrated that they are among the elite in European football. Injuries and contentious decisions arguably hindered their progress at key stages, and there is a belief that, had circumstances been different, their position could have been considerably stronger.

Building on a Strong Foundation

Despite the lack of silverware, Arsenal’s performances show that they are close to achieving major success. They possess tactical discipline, defensive solidity and attacking flair, with much of the foundation already in place. The next step involves identifying and acquiring the final few pieces to complete the puzzle.

Rather than broadening the squad further, the focus this summer should be on signing players who can make an immediate impact and elevate the team’s level. By maintaining continuity and investing wisely, Arsenal may finally secure the honours they have been so close to in recent years. With Arteta at the helm and a clear transfer plan in place, the Gunners will be aiming to turn promise into tangible success.

