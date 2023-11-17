Arteta is right to only target EPL-proven players for Arsenal in January

If you ask any Gooners who they think Arsenal will sign in the winter transfer window, I’m sure most will name Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz as players they wouldn’t be surprised if they were Gunners by the end of the winter transfer window.

According to John Cross in the Mirror, Arsenal has decided on Douglas Luiz as their key midfield transfer target. He reports that Mikel Arteta has always appreciated the Brazilian’s talent, and after years of trying, he is eager to bring him in for the winter to replace the injury-prone Thomas Partey.

Aside from Luiz, it is believed that the Gunners will look to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in order to finally end their inefficiency in attack.

I know we’ve discussed what these players could potentially contribute to Arsenal in various sections. However, I’d want to highlight Arteta’s brilliance in making these moves.

With his transfers, Arteta appears to have realized one thing. Signing players from other Premier League clubs ensures that he has players with enough PL experience to succeed with his team. Except for Kai Havertz, who has yet to reach peak form, all of Arsenal’s recent PL recruits have proven to be hits at the Emirates. Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko, Trossard, Jorginho, Rice, and Raya are all key players who have contributed to Arteta’s success at the Emirates.

Now it appears that the Spaniard is likewise limiting his January targets to Premier League players. This could be a ploy to get players with Premier League experience who won’t need time to adjust and could be instant hits.

This could be the secret weapon to having a strong run in the second half of this season and a chance to quench their league title thirst.

Darren N

