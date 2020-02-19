Arteta is starting to develop some tough selection problems

Whoever has been watching the recent Arsenal games will realize there is a certain trend developing, which is that Mikel Arteta is being given a few selection problems (positive ones I might add!).

It’s funny how few weeks ago, almost no single player was good enough, and now several are starting to get into the undroppable zone.

The first area I’ve noticed a selection problem is at left back. Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney are the specialists at the position, but Saka’s recent form has made it hard to envisage him dropping to the bench for any of the specialist duo.

The second area I have noticed a selection headache for the coach is the base of the midfield.

Xhaka and Torreira have made the position theirs for a few games, but Ceballos has come on and shown he’s too good for the bench. Though I think, Torreira can be dropped when we play teams that are sure to sit back, while Ceballos should be dropped if the opponent is going to be attacking.

Another option is to pair Ceballos and Torreira alongside Niles who is surely having a change back to his preferred position.

Depending on how Holding and Mari step up on their return, we may witness another selection issue at centre back. Arteta will soon have lots of fit defenders after a long time with little choice. Luiz, Sokratis, Mari, Holding and Mustafi will all be vying for just two positions.

Also in our recent win, Bellerin wasn’t at his best, and one can only hope he improves enough to deserve keeping Niles out of right back….

What do you think about these selection problems? Whom would you play if you were Arteta?

Musdon