“Arteta is thinking exactly the same as Mourinho” reckons former Gunner

Paul Merson has compared Mikel Arteta to Jose Mourinho and says the difference between the two is that Mourinho has won more trophies in his career.

The managers are coaching struggling North London sides in this campaign.

They both started the season hoping to end it inside the top four.

Arsenal is far from achieving that target, while Spurs are also not doing themselves any favours with their inconsistent performances.

One key difference between both managers is that Arteta accepts all the blame when his players perform poorly, but Mourinho blames them publicly.

Merson says that differentiates both of them, however, their thinking is the same and says Mourinho has just won more trophies.

He said on Sky Sports: ‘When they get beat and he comes out and takes the blame, he’s just doing the opposite to what Jose Mourinho does when he criticises his player, but Arteta is thinking exactly the same as Mourinho.

‘Mourinho just says it and the difference is one manager has been around for a long time and he’s won everything in the game.”

Arteta bought himself time by winning the FA Cup, if the Spaniard’s team fails to win the Europa League and will not play in Europe next season, then questions will be asked of his methods.