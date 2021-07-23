Arteta is totally correct to loan out William Saliba again this season

William Saliba is a very talented young defender whose signing delighted me a lot, though it was expensive. He has the raw profile to be a massive success for Arsenal. But right now, in this moment, he is at best an OK defender. He is not yet a brilliant or assertive player.
People will point to Wesley Fofana as an example, but exceptions always exist, and so do circumstances. Only 4 defenders younger than Saliba played more than 1000 minutes in all of Europe’s top 5 leagues. Four.
Anyone who knows football will tell you that the most difficult part of being a young defender is getting consistent game minutes. It is absolutely essential to their development. Arsene Wenger famously said that playing a young player will cost you points (for a greater good down the line). How much more a young CB in the most unforgiving league?
One way or another, Saliba has been steadily acquiring minutes ever since he signed. In a non-Arsenal, player-centric view, that is absolutely great. He is basically one of the best nurtured young central defenders in Europe when you compare the minutes others at his age get.
The club has so much to do in the transfer window. One of the biggest priorities is adding more homegrown players to the senior roster. Some HG players like Bellerin, Nketiah etc are likely to leave on loan or permanently. We are stretched as it is with other non-HG additions.
That is why all of our transfer rumours have insisted on HG options taking precedence. And the more we buy non HG options like Lokonga and Nuno, the more desperate we get.
That explains Holding’s situation. Holding is a good lowblock defender but you really can’t pass with him.
However, players’ attitude in training and elsewhere is extremely important to any coach. Rob Holding has famously got a top class attitude. It shows in his improvement and utter professionalism. He may not be good enough but he is a manager’s dream otherwise. In a club with some attitude and commitment issues, you really need guys like him around for the atmosphere, unity and forward momentum. Club management is, according to Julian Nagelsmann who’s a coach himself, 70% managing people and just 30% about tactics, which is right, because at the top level, the difference in coaching knowledge is vanishingly small. If you can’t coach a thing, you can hire staff for it. It’s really not a big deal. It’s all about your chosen way of doing things, how it aligns with the club’s way and whatever else. Branding is also important to a top job.
There are trusted men and lieutenants in clubs. Even if you could get a better player, you don’t let these guys go easily. It’s not always about who can play this ball. If you have lead many people in a sensitive role, you will know what I’m talking about.
You can’t even begin to succeed when your followers don’t buy into what you are trying to do. Forget the coaching. This is why it’s hugely impressive that the entirety of Arsenal Football Club, from the executives to the players (at least the good ones) back 36-year-old Arteta.
So Holding, for the above reason and the HG issue, likely stays, at least for one more season. Replacing him would require too much specificity in scouting right now. (Also, Ben White, a quality young lad who has fantastic attitude and is already familiar with what Arteta wants).
There’s also the big issue of no European football. The 3rd choice CB behind White and Gabriel will only get scraps.
Remember that Gabriel is a physical phenom and Ben White played every single minute for Marco Bielsa. They are both extremely durable players.
There’s also the point of trust. A manager’s trust is an absolute big deal. If a manager doesn’t trust you, then your treatment will not positively correlate with the level of your talent (if you are talented). Holding is trusted to play in the biggest of games for Arsenal.
It is a bad thing, I know, as Holding is not just impressive enough for our level of ambition but don’t forget that he is actually a capable defender who has shown great improvement this season. He is an average 3rd option but he has the manager’s trust and that is important.
It simply won’t bode well for Saliba to stay behind Gabriel and White. He is unlikely, as it is, to displace either defender. So his development minutes will be affected. Don’t forget that the manager is under heavy pressure to produce results, too, plus he already plays plenty of kids in the new set up.
The best situation is for Saliba to extend his contract and go out on loan to a Premier League club where he can show that he can grab a spot for Arsenal. However, after talks, it seems the player has chosen to stay in France (makes sense personally for him). He still has 2 years left after this loan, however.
Clubs make hard choices, frequently, and at his age Saliba needs as many games as possible under his belt. You may not agree with the full extent of a decision made by the club but at least you can see some reason behind it.
All decisions in club football are projections and there are no full guarantees, so even the best decisions on paper may be a disaster while obvious, popular decisions may turn out utterly irrelevant.
You can bring up many examples of scenarios at so many clubs.
Imagine if Tottenham had sold Dele Alli for 80 million euros at the time. It would have been fairly unpopular with fans but they would have been better off in retrospect. Look at them spending close to Pepe money for Ndombele. Pepe himself was a financial travesty.
I expect William Saliba to have a very fine career, either here or somewhere else, but it is insanity, real insanity, to think that we would not survive or even thrive as a club without him. He needs to become a T3 defender in the world for 3-5 years for big regrets. Unlikely.
Admit it to yourself. You are in love with the idea of Saliba as the Saviour not Saliba the Absolutely Normal Defender.
Saliba Saviour mentality is the grasping hope that Saliba will turn into a fan fetish of a player who will be a world class talent we can enjoy for 7 years and then sell to PSG or Barcelona when he’s 28 and declining in his old age. Basically, another Saka. Basically, another Henry. Basically, another Lionel Messi. Basically, another wunderkid.
Cue the disappointment and abuse when he turns out absolutely normal, making normal errors.
Saliba is someone I expect to be capable of doing well enough in the Premier League. I rate him a lot. However, I am not going to worship his false image as some purported saviour of the club, whether he becomes a success here or elsewhere. We will be alright.
If Saliba had less hype and was bought for way cheaper but was still the same player, we would not have this fan situation. That is the truth. Blame Sanlllehi for wasting so much needed money at the time on an 18-year-old and making you all feel he’s the best thing since Van Dijk.
Please note that I’ve not made conclusions at all. All I’ve done is provide tools for you to navigate the decisions behind his loans. There still isn’t enough information on his situation to make conclusions at all.
Also note that he will be going on loan at Marseille.
Marseille are to be coached by Jorge Sampaoli, who has a roughly similar approach to Arteta. It’s not all bad. Saliba at Newcastle will not reveal much else to his football. At Sampaoli’s, we’ll see more of his capacities.
Agboola Israel
Arsenal need to find a balance and get more talents and few leaders/character. Luiz, xhaka, holding and Bellerin are all known more for their character and influence in the dressing room and not for their talents.
Yes, Wenger said young CBs tend to make more mistakes than the senior ones. But he had to play them in some games, to give them some experience
You’re also absolutely correct about the importance of attitude. Imagine having a highly skilled soldier like Rambo in a squad, but the talented guy can’t cooperate with his team-leader and other team members
Thierry Henry also said some of his young trainees liked to oppose his ideas, when he was interviewed by Carragher. No team can survive without cohesiveness from all team members and Arsenal have to help their managers in instilling discipline into the players
Al, what has players age have to do with their quality and by extension their experience. At what age did Cesc start playing for us. One genius of a man said and I quote “ if you are good enough, you are old enough” By your logic, if we buy Camavingha now we should loan him out because he is 18 and not epl proven ( this has to be the dumbest excuse not to buy a player) Chelsea bought Kurt Zouma at the same age as Saliba from St Etiene on similar arrangement in 13/14. He played with them from 14/15 to 16/17 playing 47 league matches and won some trophies along the way before he was loaned to Stoke and Everton the following 2 season at the time when they are pursuing the league again. Why can we have similar development path for the boy and in the process show him he is wanted. At least Chelsea did it when they were winning everything why can’t we do it now that we are mid table team with no expectations of winning the league soon or qualifying for cl. From your reason above, the reason we are getting White is because he qualifies as an HG player not because he is better than Saliba and I ask you is that worth paying £50m? You can put Ben White in this statement and it will more send than having Saliba’s name there because he is already our player……I expect William Saliba to have a very fine career, either here or somewhere else, but it is insanity, real insanity, to think that we would not survive or even thrive as a club without him. It takes only a badly run club to pay £27m for a player from any Europe top 5 league and loan out for 3 consecutive season without giving him a chance to prove himself.
It is not a response to Got, I don’t know why it appears here.
This is the best article I have ever read in a while. Well articulated, concise, precise, no sentiments
On point. The manager really doesn’t have the luxury of time to be experimenting with players he doesn’t have total trust in yet. The arrangements will help bring him up to speed. I’m always curious to know the meaning of ‘bad man management’? So if a manager believes that a player is not ready to fit into his plan or idea and he sends him out on loan, it’s ‘bad man management’? The same manager that has managed, Saka, Emile S.Row, K. Thierry, Martinelli and has constantly played them when Injury free? The manager is not hired to make people happy on sentiments. If you’re good, enough fit and ready the manager will play you. Arteta still believes Saliba will come good that is why they have not included the option to buy in his loan contract, meaning Saliba is not for sale and means the manager still has hope that he will perform. William is not the first and won’t be the last expensive flop in the Premiership and many top managers and clubs have had their shares. Chelsea, Man United liverpool etc with their great managers have got it wrong it the past.
Let’s allow the manager do his job, the buck stops at his table.
Good perspective Israel
Let’s keep our fingers crossed! Time shall tell whether Arteta has made the right decision or not! But I’m worried!
Just another “pro” management article, as expected. Putting the blame on people who are not here at Arsenal right now for splashing big on a prospect and justifying the failure of the current management to get anything productive from that investment through their mismanagement.
Clearly trying to cover the current management’s ineptitude, by bringing up the names of Pepe, Ndombele, Henry, Van Dijk, Alli, Messi and Saka, yet not mentioning once in any of the articles in the past few days about the abject failure Willian, signed by the current management.
Cmon Vasc – does the fact that it is in favour of Arteta make it untrue? I don’t think thats how you judge every event.
Arteta didn’t sign Saliba and didnt spend £28m (ie too much). Is that a smokescreen to protect Arteta? No, its a fact. Does the price paid mean this 20 year old should start? That’s no way to run a team.
Willian was a huge error by Arteta. There you go, it’s been mentioned. Because he has made errors does not preclude him from also getting it right.
If we who want Arteta to get a chance are willing to admit his MANY errors, why are those who oppose him unwilling to admit that he could do ANYTHING right?
It’s like a bad marriage where a husband made a big mistake years ago, and despite trying to make amends for years, the wife refers on a daily basis to that historical mistake. The husband has learned from his error, but will never be forgiven, and this will be the case until the marriage ends, because the trust will never return. That’s kind of how it feels here.
A sizeable minority of fans were in favour of Arsenal signing Willian on a free, as were the media, so the decision was not an aberration until it didn’t work out, at which time it became solely Arteta’s error. I get the 3 year mistake, but did any of us expect his form to fall off a cliff, and that this “model pro” would just give up? I know I didn’t.
Not sure how the manager couldn’t have found a place in the 25 man squad if I’m honest .
When he his giving squad numbers to the likes of Mari (probably be injured for 6months when season starts )and chambers who will not be getting any starts and probably very few minutes you have to question what harm it would have done to have him around the team for the season .
I would imagine that we never see him line up for our team again and will be offloaded next season for a massive loss .
The question was pretty clearly answered in the article.
Having him around the squad and offering him limited minutes is far less preferable to giving him a full season of first team action elsewhere.
Which of these two option you prefer determines where you stand in the debate.
Answered by the Article writer ,which being his opinion
This being my opinion,big difference .
mari is 26 so much more experienced.
And much more injury prone
How much are the Kronkes paying you for your articles Agboola?
Holding repaid management trust of new contract with a solid performance last season, it will be unreasonable to jettison warriors that achieve 3rd best defensive record last season and very foolish to rely on 20yo all season since it’s clear Holding isn’t good enough as starter but back up.
Overall a reliable defence and DM means we can give freedom to the likes of Partey to join the attack giving us more attacking options, this was our major let down last season, because we do not have reliable defence and DM we sacrifice an extra midfielder to remain defensive. During preaseason I have seen Partey taking more attacking roles which is very encouraging
I noticed that too (re Partey), Adam. New boy Sambi has played many games for Anderlecht at the base of a middle 3, which could give Thomas the freedom to roam more.
Strongly agree with the article.
My only fear is how unattached to the club Saliba may be feeling. We know he was a bit miffed last season (although I hear Rennes suddenly pulled out of their loan deal, which is why he stayed (unwanted) for the first half), but I hope that is not the case now.
Marseille are a step up from Nice and are putting together a pretty impressive team this summer. Let’s see how the boy kicks on.
cant believe they let thauvin leave for free. But i see them making the top4 next season.
Well done again Agboola – another very well argued artice. You can call these pieces “pro Kroenke” or “pro Arteta” if you like, but does that in itself make them wrong?
Is the case that a fan’s dislike of these two means every well thought out piece based on sound arguments is instantly dismissed unless it critises these two? Are they considered incapable of going anything at all right?
Loved the article and although of course we don’t know enough facts to determine the truth of some background events, or what will happen in future. But for me it hung together well and is very feasible.
Of course it helps that it echoes my own sentiments – that we have been dazzled by the price tag, which was too high, into believing a) this 20 year old is ready and b) we must play him immediately, and we conveniently ignore all the factors (well documented by Agboola) that indicate we shouldnt yet put him into our first team.
The article is about the person’s opinion not any fact. I personally think Saliba is not fancied by Arteta because he didnt buy him. Saliba is being treated far differently than any other player. It would be good if we knew REALLY why?