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Arteta is urging Arsenal’s board to do all they can to sign Newcastle star

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Arsenal have several leading players on their shortlist ahead of the end of this season and are expected to begin making approaches during the summer transfer window. The Gunners are determined to keep the squad competitive and view the next market as an important opportunity to strengthen further.

The club have consistently added quality in recent seasons as part of their long-term project, and another active summer is widely anticipated. While some current players could depart, supporters are paying closer attention to the potential arrivals who may improve the squad.

Arteta Keen on Midfield Reinforcement

Arsenal have broken their transfer record on multiple occasions and could be prepared to invest heavily again if the right opportunity arises. Mikel Arteta is reportedly eager to add another elite midfielder to his options for next season.

According to Football365, the Arsenal manager would like to work with Bruno Guimaraes and has asked the club to pursue a move for the Newcastle United star. The Brazilian has developed into one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders over recent campaigns.

His technical quality, energy and leadership have made him a vital figure for Newcastle. Unsurprisingly, the Magpies would be keen to retain such an influential player, particularly as they continue trying to establish themselves among the league’s strongest sides.

Newcastle Future Could Shape Transfer Battle

However, the absence of Champions League football could become an important factor in his future. If Newcastle are unable to offer Europe’s top competition, there may be increased uncertainty surrounding key members of their squad.

That situation is said to have encouraged Arsenal, who believe Guimaraes could elevate their midfield even further. Adding a player of his calibre would represent another major statement of intent from a club aiming to compete for the biggest honours.

The report states that Arteta is pushing strongly for the signing and wants the Arsenal board to move quickly once the transfer market reopens. Early action could be important if rival clubs also enter the race.

For Arsenal, bringing in a midfielder with Premier League experience and proven quality would fit their current strategy. Whether Newcastle are willing to negotiate remains the central question, but Guimaraes appears to be one of the key names to watch this summer.

If a deal proves difficult, Arsenal may need alternatives, but their reported interest underlines their ambition to keep progressing.

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  1. This makes five Newcastle players we’re linked with: Hall, Gordon, Tonali & Livramento, and Guimaraes. Next will come Howe & the appalling Tindal in the possible event of us looking for a new manager next season

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