Arteta is very happy indeed after Norwich 5-goal demolition

Arsenal won only their 4th away win of this season, and although it was against a Covid-ravaged Rock Bottom Norwich, Mikel Arteta was still extremely pleased with our commanding performance that just blew away the Canaries right from the whistle.

Saka and Tierney put us 2-0 up at half-time, and when Saka scored his second the game was never in doubt, and near the end Laca from the penalty spot and supersub Smith-Rowe rounded off our emphatic win.

Of course Arteta was asked how he felt after the game, and he told Football.London: “Very happy, it’s not easy to win away from home in the league. The way we performed, how dominant we were from the beginning and the quality that we showed throughout the game, (it was) really impressive today.

“Yes, I think in general – collectively and individually – we had some big performances. You don’t win five-nil away from home if you don’t do that, so I’m really happy with all the boys.

“…Obviously the start was difficult, but we are scoring more goals because we are getting into those positions in much better condition. Every process is done much much better, and I guess better positioning and chances to the strikers. At the moment they are being really effective.

“The direction the team is taking, and how we are growing the understanding between players. Obviously they’ve been playing now for a few months together. The unity that we show in general, and the support that we are getting in every ground from our supporters is very much linked with the way we can transmit the way we want to play. So I am really pleased with that as well.”

I think we are all very happy to be fair Mikel, and we can only look forward to seeing an equally impressive performance against Wolves on Tuesday.

Come on you Gooners!

