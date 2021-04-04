Arteta issues apology for “unacceptale” performance against Liverpool

Mikel Arteta was in confident mood going into yesterday’s game against the Champions Liverpool, and was calling it a must-win game if Arsenal were going to make a concerted effort to get into the top six before the end of the season. ” We need to get on a run of winning matches and the only way to do it is to start against Liverpool. We don’t have any margin and we have to win that game.” he said.
But sadly, he must have forgotten to tell the players and they totally and utterly failed to turn up. All the possession was conceded to Liverpool, but we managed to keep the Reds at bay until half-time and we went into the break at 0-0.
The second half was much worse, with Jota finally breaking the deadlock halfway through the second half, with Mo Salah quickly doubling their lead.
Of course it would be an Arsenal game without the usual brain fart in defence and Gabriel gifted a third goal to that man Jota again.
Mikel Arteta seemed at a loss to understand the performance and simply offered the fane an apology. “First of all, I apologise to our supporters for the display and the show that we saw today that I am very, very disappointed about,” he told Arsenal.com. “When you don’t do the basics right against a team like Liverpool, you don’t have any chance even to complete in the game, which is exactly what happened.
“It’s unacceptable. At that level it’s unacceptable. To not be at 100% is unacceptable to our people and for a lot of work that we put in, so what happened today is nowhere near what we want to do.
It gives you a really bad gut feeling. It’s a big shock to the system that one. We weren’t expecting that one the way they were training, the way they’ve been playing, but I can put it down to the level that Liverpool played today, which was really, really high as well. But ours was so far [below], so bad – it was unacceptable.
“Talking on the pitch, outside the pitch, in the dressing room, in front of the cameras is easy,” Arteta added. “We have to put our head down, take all the shots and the criticism because we deserve that and show a different face on Thursday.”
I posted a comment and it was deleted are we not allowed to criticize Arteta
Come on now.
We are all criticing Arteta and our comments are not being deleted or moderated.
People have been criticising Arteta as far back as October and all comments aired on here.
Our league run in is very reasonable with Chelsea away by far our hardest game while Everton at home will be tough.
But though 6 wins and a draw 19 points and a 61 points tally is entirely possible I fear 61 points may not be enogh to make 7th.
So the only real path to European football is a death or glory tilt at the EL trophy.
I firmly believe our sub par performance
v Liverpool can be put down to the team already eyeing Thursday’s game and thus resting key players.
We must win by at least 2 and unlike Spurs finish the job in the second leg.
The semi final is definitely winnable against moderate opposition while in the final will likely face Ajax and Utd neither of whom are powerhouses.
In fact Slavia is as good as any left in the competition thus another reason for our sacrificing the Pool game..
COYG.
What exactly is he apologizing for, is it that he packed the bus or what. For goodness sake we have the players that should at least scored one goal yesterday, but the coach decided to defend against a team that everyone is having a go at. I really want us to win the europa cup but I’m not even sure we can get to the final with this coach. Why didn’t he introduced Martinelli sooner, Liverpool made a smart decision to bring in Jota but what did our genius coach did, he introduced Elneny to do what exactly. I’m not even hurt I’m just disappointed, and for the first time in a very long time,I’m not going to blame the players all the blames goes to the coach.
Anyways MA is not Arsenal standard and can only apologize with a resignation letter. He has not improved this club and those who fail to see our reality will insult and deride those of us who do.
A really embarrassing time to be an Arsenal fan right now .
Time for him to move on at the end of the season unless he grabs us the EL cup and I can’t see that happening .
Yesterday was as bad as I’ve seen it ,25 shots conceded compared to 5 from us it just isn’t good enough against a side which have been playing awful recently.
He needs to let the players play instead of micro managing every little detail ,I spent the whole match yesterday distracted with him shouting constantly form the touch line .
Time to part ways and get an experienced manager in to steady us for next season else this will cost us in the long run .
And to think some believe that this guy is better than Emery😂😂
Let’s be honest Leno Emery is the worst manager seen at the club but ,even the board came out and practically said this
Arteta seems to be in the same mould as him so I can’t see him being here much longer .
I still don’t understand you Dan with this your”our worst manager in 25 years” how can you call someone who missed champions league by a single point in his first season and take us to our first European Final in 14 years and in his second season we were top of our group in the europa league, we already qualified for the fa cup second round and we were still 8 in the league when he was sacked, and you called him our worst coach in 25 years.
Well you must have missed the football we played under him then .
The board came out and said it was the worst time in our clubs history with him in charge ,what does that say ..
And I didn’t say the last 25 years I said ever
I like Mikel and had given me hope but I think an experienced winning manager in someone like Allegri could be what we need after this season is done.
This season has been an absolute embarrassment we cant argue with that. I said before Mikel is a great COACH, training methods ar fantastic apparently he is more suited to the role he was doing at City… a no2!
He has had alot to deal with behind the scenes and especially trimming this squad the way he has but that’s maybe what he is for as no other experienced manager would want to do the job he has had to do…. & cheapest!
This rebuild when we get a few more players out in the summer needs to be rubber stamped with an experienced manager at the helm for next season.
Maybe I’m wrong and Mikel deserves another season but his tactical side of things isnt quite there yet and can be seen when we are compact under strict rules from him. Just like Pep does but he is a serial winning monstermind
At the start i used to find it refreshing that our manager would take the blame and apologize but truth being told it no longer means anything(to me anyway) there are so many times someone can say sorry what about doing something about it!as someone already pointed out the substitutions made by both managers (Jota&Elneny ) told the whole story ..Klopp being positive was going for the win as opposed to MA negativity trying not to lose the game sometimes attack is the best defense did he expect us to be constantly under pressure in our own half and not concede a goal?we needed early changes to our attack players willing to press defenders that keep/carry the ball fowards with a positive mindset..ok my rant is over!
Nico Pepe = Chicken Cottage
For ages some players have shouldered artetas blame: xchaka, luiz, ozil, kolasinach, mustafi etc. Those guys are long gone or missed yesterdays humiliation, at least that exposes artetas inferiority.
I wanted him badly but he has proven to be worse than emery, who fought fire with fire, losing by margins to lpool and city but recording a goal here and there. I don’t want to talk of Wenger – he lost holding into his philosophy of beautiful football. What exactly does arteta offer? Is he an attack or defense minded manager? Does he attack through counters or open play? Is artetas game build on midfield penetration or wingbased attacks? Defensevely, is he a man to man or zonal based marking manager? I can’t make up my mind on this watching artetas team.
As of having a poor set of players, did emery or wenger have better ones in their first or last 50 games respectively? Does moyes, rodgers, bielsa, or even ole gunnar have better ones. I respect arteta as a man, as a player he was magnificent: but as a manager, he is a fraud.
Let’s be real, on the basis of artetas inability to learn from his past mistakes, I’ll take wenger at his worst, emery at his average and freddie at his best over the best arteta can offer.