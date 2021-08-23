Arteta issues injury update on Kieran Tierney with growing squad problems

Kieran Tierney was forced off during yesterday’s loss at the hands of Chelsea, while fellow Arsenal stars Gabi Martinelli and Bukayo Saka also had to to be taken off.

The Gunners were already without the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Willian, Alex Runarsson, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Magalhaes, Thomas Partey and Ben White yesterday afternoon, and we didn’t make it through the clash with the Champions League winners unscathed either.

The Scottish defender was the most worrying however with quad problems, with the extent of his injury unknown, while Gabi was confirmed as cramping and should be find. Saka is still not 100% as he looks to return to match fitness hence why he had to be replaced.

The manager confirmed as such in his post-match press conference(via the Mirror), with Tierney the only player expected to be unavailable on Wednesday when we take on West Brom.

“They had to limp off. I don’t know KT [Tierney] had an issue with his quad and Gabi was cramping,” Arteta said.

“With Bukayo they have not played 90 minutes for a long, long time, but we have to ask them to do that right now when they are not fully prepared. But they tried really hard the boys.”

While we are unsure on the extent of KT’s injury, we do have Nuno Tavares waiting for his chance, and will slot in nicely in his place, leaving one of Cedric Soares, Granit Xhaka or Bukayo Saka likely to have to fill in should another option be needed at LB, with Sead Kolasinac likely to leave before the transfer window closes next week.

Patrick