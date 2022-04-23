Arsenal boss Arteta issues update on Bukayo Saka’s potential injury

Bukayo Saka has to be replaced during Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Emirates today, and the manager revealed that he was already carrying a knock from midweek.

The youngster started the match on the right, meaning that he could provide extra cover for Cedric whilst dropping in at wing-back, whilst offering an outlet in attack also.

He was my standout star today from the off, with his effort the catalyst for Nuno Tavares’s opening goal, earning and scoring the penalty which gave us the initial two-goal lead, as well as making sure to keep the Red Devils on the backfoot for much of the game.

His availability for the West Ham game next weekend could well be in doubt now however, after the manager admitted that he allowed Saka to play despite picking up a knock against Chelsea, and he now has to await news from his backroom staff on his status.

The manager told Arsenal Media after the final whistle: “Bukayo was struggling even first half of the match, but he really wanted to do it, he had a big knock the other night and as soon as this he was struggling, so let’s see how he is.”