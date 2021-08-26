Arteta issues worrying update on Saka ahead of Manchester City tie

Mikel Arteta confirmed that Bukayo Saka was still limping after Arsenal’s win over West Brom last night.

The Gunners put in an impressive performance to come away with a 6-0 win, with the young Englishman amongst our best performers on the night, but it wasn’t all plain-sailing after he was clattered in the second-half, but he managed to complete the full 90 minutes.

The manager confirmed after the final whistle that Saka was limping however, but that he hoped he would be fine by the weekend’s tough clash with Manchester City at the Etihad.

“Yeah, I think he got hit in the knee,” Arteta confirmed in his post-match press conference(via Football.London). “He was sore and he’s limping right now. Hopefully he’s going to be okay.”

Saka was in fine form last night, doing all the hard work for the opening goal before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tapped in the rebound, as well as being central to much of our play.

Should the 19 year-old be forced to miss the trip to the Etihad, it will come as a major blow to our chances of taking any points off of the Premier League champions.

Is Saka Arsenal’s most important player? Who should be named to start in attack should be be forced to miss out?

Patrick