Arteta keen on injury-prone Premier League striker

Arsenal is reportedly targeting a new striker ahead of next season and several players are on their radar.

It remains unclear which of them will eventually join the club, but a report on Football Insider has named one man Mikel Arteta likes.

The report reveals the gaffer has watched Everton’s Dominic Calvert Lewin and wants to work with the attacker.

Calvert-Lewin has the potential to be a top striker, but the Englishman is injury-prone and has been unable to help the Toffees for much of the last two seasons.

Yet Arsenal remains keen on adding him to their squad when the season finishes.

It claims the striker has the profile of the player Arteta wants in his squad and the gaffer is pushing to land him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calvert Lewin lacks experience in European football and the Englishman is simply too injury-prone for us.

We also have more than enough strikers and anyone joining us must be much better, which might not be the case with Calvert Lewin.

Perhaps if he returns to fitness and fires Everton to Premier League safety, we can consider a move for him in the summer, otherwise, there is no need to add him to our squad on his current form.