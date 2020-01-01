Arteta keen to see Ozil show some consistency every day

It is very easy to see Mesut Ozil’s sudden rise in form after the departure of Unai Emery as Arsenal boss, and Mikel Arteta has acknowledged that the German currently deserves his place in the starting line-up, but our new coach has now made it clear that he wants to see if our highly-paid midfielder can continue to show his new-found desire and commitment on a consistent basis, and not just when he is in the mood to impress.
Arteta told the Irish Examiner: “Mesut was very effective against Chelsea. I’m hoping he can sustain that level every three or four days.
“His numbers physically have improved so much. And he’s willing, that’s what I can tell you. He’s been showing it in training. The structure has to help him to be able to take everything he has inside.
“I just tried to prepare the team collectively and individually with the strengths and weaknesses that we have, to promote our strengths and avoid our weaknesses.
“On his own he cannot do it, he needs the collective and the structure around him and his team-mates.
“There’s only one or two players in the world who can do it on their own. He needs help.”
“If I see every day this attitude and desire and understanding of what we’re trying to do, and if he’s in a better moment than everybody else, I will pick him. But if it changes, then he won’t play.”
So, the Boss has made it clear that he won’t put up with slackness from the German, or from anyone else for that matter, and he is hoping to see the same commitment today against Man United. But Arteta also admits that the manner of our defeat to Chelsea may have put a downer on the new positivity surrounding the club since Arteta’s arrival. “That’s my worry now, that the result doesn’t affect them too much,” he continued.
“We’re all disappointed how the game ended, they don’t feel they deserved that.
“But they have to move on, a game in another three days, a big one as well and they have to respond now in a new challenge.”
It is a big ask too, considering our record of just one win in our last 16 games, but I think that as long as we show that we still have the desire to improve, the fans will stay behind the team even if we lose yet again…
To be honest, I am not ozil biggest fan but his performance in last two matches were very good. If he can produce those performance more regularly then he should be in the xi.
Agreed
Let’s hope whatever Arteta has done in training rubs off on the others too
A difficult game tonight and we really need a win (stating the blooming obvious I know)
He needs to stop those tantrums/ sulking behaviour and improve his fitness at the gym, otherwise he can only be creative in the first half and runs out of gas in the second half
He has to remember that he is already 31 years old. He will not be able to keep up with the younger opponents, unless he increases his efforts on and off the field
For mi ozil is the real deal for us..he is trying his best after that mistreatment by that one..no names*..n to u arteta..I didn’t like ur body language after Chelsea second goal..u must kno that u are our 5 star general out there and as such u must act as one.not holding ur face as if it’s spurds in a final.get on it buddy n deliver..all support.
Ozil is not a central midfielder, because he can only play as no 10 who doesn’t do counter-pressing at all. Unless Arteta is willing to do some experiments by reassigning Ozil as a regista or as a mezzala
If Ozil wants to be consistent, he has to create more crosses. He made plenty of crosses in 2015/2016 season and created 19 assists as the result
De Bruyne did this and he tops EPL assist chart currently. If a CAM is versatile enough to play well in different positions like De Bruyne, the CAM usually has no problem in crossing more frequently
Arsenal drew 1-1 at Old Trafford so Arsenal should win at the Emirates.
Agree, because:
– Arsenal are unbeaten in their last three Premier League meetings against Man Utd (W1 D2)
– When playing their first league game of a calendar year at home, Arsenal haven’t lost since 1985 (1-2 vs Tottenham), winning 13 and drawing eight since. No team has won more Premier League games on New Year’s Day than Arsenal (9)
Man United are having high confidence currently, because they just beat Newcastle and Burnley by more than one goal difference. But it shouldn’t be an excuse for Arteta and the Gunners