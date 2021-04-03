Arteta keeping faith in Aubameyang despite loss of form

Arsenal are preparing to face Liverpool tonight in a must-win game for the Gunners if they are going to push up the table to try and reach the European positions.

But with the Arsenal defence playing remarkably well except for the occasional brainfart that gifts our opponents goals, our main problem this season is our lack of goals from our strikers, especially our captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The last few seasons have seen the Gabon hitman competing for the Golden Boot, but with just 9 goals for the Gunners in this campaign he is not even the top scorer for Arsenal, with just nine games to go!

Alexandre Lacazette pulled ahead of our captain with two goals in our last game against West Ham, with Aubameyang not even having one shot on goal in the whole 80 minutes he was on the pitch, but Mikel Arteta is still hoping that Aubz will return to form to give us a boost in the final stages of the season.

Arteta told BeinSports: “We talked for months about the ratio of goals we need him to score to give us the best possible chance of being at the top,”

“He’s not been what he has been in recent years, a factor that is contributed by a lot of other things that the team has to do on the pitch – it’s not just his thing.

“Obviously, we need Auba in different form in the next games to give us the best chance to finish where we want to finish this season, that is clear.”

“He can play off the left, off the right, in the middle. He has done it, it’s nothing new,”

“When you look at his stats from the past, there is no difference. But it does depend [on] how we play, how much we provide for him and how efficient he is when he has these chances.

“When he has got this form of confidence, well, he is unstoppable. It is dependent on many factors.”

So it sounds like Arteta is sharing the blame for Auba’s lack of goals, and has every intention to carry on starting Aubameyang in the hope that he will turn his form around.

Let’s hope that his faith is rewarded against Liverpool this evening…