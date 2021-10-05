Arteta keeping tabs on England Euro 2020 star struggling for minutes

Raheem Sterling has gone from one of England’s heroes at Euro 2020 to struggling to play for Manchester City in this campaign.

The attacker has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Express Sports claims Mikel Arteta is keeping tabs on him.

The big-money arrival of Jack Grealish and the form of Phil Foden has made it hard for Sterling to play regularly at City this season.

The attacker worked with Arteta when the Arsenal gaffer was City’s assistant manager and they had a good working relationship.

He could flourish under the Arsenal boss at the Emirates and the report insists the Spaniard remains interested in what’s happening to him at the Etihad.

Sterling has started just two Premier League matches in this campaign and didn’t score in either.

He has been in talks with the club over a new contract, but the pace of the negotiations has been slow.

These developments give Arsenal hope he could change clubs soon and they want to beat all competitors to sign him.

The report says Sterling is asking City for a new deal worth £350,000 a week, but his form isn’t inspiring enough for the club to hand him that much money in wages.

Arsenal will take him back to London where he was at the academy of QPR if it becomes clear that he is leaving City.