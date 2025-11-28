Arteta keeps everyone guessing about two injured players

Arsenal are dealing with several injury concerns ahead of their match against Chelsea, creating uncertainty around the team that Mikel Arteta will be able to select. The Gunners want to secure a positive result in what is shaping up to be a significant fixture, yet they must navigate these absences while maintaining focus on their performance. Despite this situation, journalists continue to press Arteta for specific details regarding player returns, even though the manager has consistently avoided providing clear timelines in recent seasons.

Injuries Continue to Disrupt Preparations

Arteta is expected to have a number of players returning to action in the coming weeks, but he remains unwilling to reveal when certain members of the squad will be fully fit. Leandro Trossard suffered an injury during Arsenal’s midweek encounter with Bayern Munich, leaving his availability for the Chelsea match uncertain. Although there remains a doubt, the precise extent of his recovery is unknown.

There is also growing interest in the status of Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres. Both players appear to be approaching full fitness, but it has not been confirmed whether they will be included in the squad for the Chelsea match or held back for Arsenal’s next fixture. Arteta’s approach has always been to keep such details internal, ensuring that the club maintain control over information related to recovery and conditioning.

Arteta Offers Brief Update

During his latest press conference, journalists attempted once again to gather more clarity from the Arsenal manager. When asked about the overall situation, Arteta said via the Metro, ‘We have another day tomorrow, so let’s see how everyone is.’

Pressed specifically on Havertz and Gyokeres, he added, ‘Not yet, but they are getting closer and closer.

‘We are very positive with both of them and let’s see.’

Arteta’s comments underline his preference to avoid committing to timelines, while also offering reassurance that key players are progressing well. As Arsenal prepare for an important match, managing these uncertainties will be essential to maintaining momentum in their campaign.