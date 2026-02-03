Arteta keeps the door open for his former teammate to join Arsenal

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been training at Arsenal for several months as he looks to maintain his fitness while waiting for an opportunity to secure a new club. After having his contract at Besiktas terminated in August, he returned to England to continue his career at the highest level.

The attacker shares a strong connection with Arsenal, having enjoyed a successful spell at the club earlier in his career. During that time, he played alongside Mikel Arteta, with both men contributing to the Gunners during their respective playing days. Arteta later retired and moved into management, while Oxlade-Chamberlain departed Arsenal to join Liverpool, where he went on to win the Premier League, the Champions League, and several other major honours.

Potential return to Arsenal

There is a belief that Oxlade-Chamberlain could still offer something to Arsenal if he is able to regain full sharpness and earn a contract. His experience at the top level and familiarity with the club environment are seen as positives, particularly during a period when Arsenal are managing injury concerns within their squad.

Mikel Merino has suffered an injury that could keep him out of action for an extended spell, creating a short-term challenge for the Gunners. Although Arsenal chose not to strengthen significantly during the most recent transfer window, the absence of reinforcements has prompted discussion about alternative solutions already available to the club.

Arteta’s response and squad considerations

This situation has opened the door for Oxlade-Chamberlain to be considered as a possible option. When Arteta was asked whether he would contemplate offering the former Arsenal player a deal to help cover Merino’s absence, he appeared to leave the possibility open. According to the Metro, Arteta responded by saying, ‘We explore every option,’ a comment that suggests no decision has been ruled out.

While there is no indication that a deal is imminent, Oxlade-Chamberlain’s continued presence in training shows his determination to remain ready. For Arsenal, the coming weeks could determine whether familiarity and experience are valued as they seek to maintain momentum during a demanding period of the season.