Arteta keeps us guessing again over the fitness of Saliba

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the fitness of William Saliba, leaving fans uncertain once again. The defender has been sidelined for some time, missing several recent matches, and the Gunners’ injury concerns have deepened, highlighting the need for more players to return before further absences occur.

Saliba’s potential return has become a focal point in discussions among the club and supporters alike. With Cristhian Mosquera already unavailable, fans are eager to see the defender back in action as soon as possible. Despite the prolonged absence, the injury has not been classified as serious, which explains why Arteta continues to face questions regarding his recovery.

Saliba’s Availability Remains in Doubt

While the defender has missed more games than the club would have preferred, Arteta remains uncertain about his participation in the upcoming Wolves match. As he prepares his squad for the fixture, the Spaniard was asked about Saliba’s readiness and provided a measured response.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta stated, “We have to wait and see. yesterday we didn’t train, so we have an extra day between this afternoon, let’s see if he can be available or not. It remains the same. If you asked me for the Everton game, I think he will be fit; for tomorrow, I don’t know.”

Manager Prioritises Caution

This cautious approach reflects the manager’s desire to ensure the defender is fully ready before returning to competitive action. Saliba’s availability will be closely monitored, with supporters hoping for a swift reintegration to help alleviate the team’s growing injury challenges.

The club’s handling of Saliba’s situation underscores the importance of carefully managing player fitness, particularly amid a congested schedule and ongoing injury concerns. The Gunners, therefore, remain in a state of anticipation regarding when the defender will be able to contribute on the pitch once more, balancing caution with the pressing need for key players to return.

