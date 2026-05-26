Arteta knew from pre-season that Arsenal could be champions this season

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he believed Arsenal could win the Premier League title from the moment the squad came together during pre-season preparations.

The Gunners began the campaign strongly and quickly established themselves as one of the best teams in Europe. Their consistency throughout the season reinforced the growing belief that they were finally ready to end their long wait for another league crown.

Arsenal had also impressed during the previous three seasons, although they finished second in the standings each time. That history created pressure during several difficult moments this term, particularly when Manchester City threatened to overtake them in the title race once again.

Arteta’s Early Confidence in His Squad

Despite the challenges, Arsenal maintained their focus and delivered the performances required to secure the Premier League title. The club could still add another major honour to their campaign if they win the Champions League final later this summer.

Arteta has consistently spoken about his belief in the project at Arsenal, and he has now explained that his confidence in the squad was already clear before the season officially began.

As quoted by Football365, Arteta said:

“The very first one probably came when we all came together in pre-season, the week before we played Manchester United.

“I got all the players together and asked them what they were happy to do for the team. They were happy to do anything for the team and I knew we had a big chance to compete in every competition because we had the depth and the quality to challenge.

“Their response was immediate and incredible, and they weren’t just words – it’s easy to say it in a meeting, but then you need to produce it throughout a ten-month season.”

Arsenal’s Mentality Behind the Title Win

Arteta believed early on that the players possessed the mentality and quality required to compete at the highest level.

The response from the squad during pre-season appears to have laid the foundation for Arsenal’s success, with the team maintaining belief and consistency across a demanding season.

Their title triumph now represents the reward for several years of development under Arteta, who has gradually transformed Arsenal back into champions.