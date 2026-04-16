Arteta knows Arsenal has to improve as a team

Mikel Arteta has spoken candidly about Arsenal’s recent struggles following their 0-0 draw against Sporting Club in the Champions League at the Emirates last night. While the result secured progression, it also highlighted areas of concern in the team’s overall performance.

The goalless draw proved sufficient for Arsenal to qualify for the semi-final, owing to their narrow victory in the first leg. However, across both matches, their displays lacked conviction, with the side failing to assert consistent control, particularly in key attacking moments.

Performance Concerns Remain

Even in Portugal, Arsenal were far from convincing, although they managed to secure the result required. Attention now turns to a crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City this weekend, a fixture that could have significant implications in the title race.

City remains one of the strongest teams in world football and enters the contest in superior form. As both clubs continue to pursue the title, the pressure is mounting on Arsenal to raise its level. Failure to improve could see them relinquish their advantage, particularly with City pushing to overtake them in the standings.

The Citizens’ consistency presents a formidable challenge, and Arsenal will need a marked improvement in performance if they are to maintain their position at the top.

Arteta Demands Improvement

Arteta has acknowledged the need for his side to perform at a higher level. As reported by Sky Sports, he reflected on the match against Sporting, stating, “Yes, it was always going to be [a difficult game]. We had moments in the first half where we probably should have scored. There are moments with the ball where we have to improve a lot, to have more control, dominance, and finish much more actions.”

His comments underline the areas requiring immediate attention, particularly in possession and in the final third. Arsenal’s inability to convert opportunities and dictate play consistently has become a recurring issue.

With a decisive period ahead, Arsenal must respond quickly. Improved composure, sharper execution, and greater attacking efficiency will be essential if they are to compete effectively against Manchester City and sustain their challenge for major honours.