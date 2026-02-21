Arteta knows Arsenal needs to keep calm as it seems their season could implode

Arsenal’s draw at Wolves has raised questions about their ability to secure the Premier League crown this season.

The Gunners have held the top spot for a long period and remain five points clear, at least until Manchester City face Newcastle United. That fixture presents a challenge for City, as Newcastle are enjoying a strong run of form and has recently performed well in the Champions League. It is likely to be a game that Arsenal’s players and supporters will “hate watch,” hoping that City drop points.

Keeping Focus On The Team

Despite the distractions, everyone associated with Arsenal must concentrate on their own performances until the season concludes. The players have demonstrated their ability to rise to the occasion when required, but there is still room for improvement. Fans are understandably anxious about the decisive weeks ahead, particularly following the club’s inability to win their last two matches.

Some squad members may feel the effect of those recent setbacks, yet Mikel Arteta emphasises the importance of remaining composed. Maintaining focus is vital if the team is to sustain momentum in the title race and avoid slipping under pressure.

Arteta Calls For Composure

As quoted by Arsenal Media, Arteta said:

“Yes, keep calm, keep our eyes open, ears open and understand what the players need to give their best. That’s it. One of the things we have to tweak every game is to keep doing what we are doing, which is winning a lot of games and being in the position we want to be.”

With the season entering its critical phase, Arteta’s message is clear: while results elsewhere may influence the title race, Arsenal must focus on its own performances. Consistency, composure, and the ability to deliver under pressure will be essential if the club is to maintain their lead and claim the Premier League title at the conclusion of the campaign.