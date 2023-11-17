Arteta knows full well that Arsenal’s “attack wins you games and defence wins you titles”

Defence wins Championships

Arsenal’s defensive prowess could be the reason for Arsenal to win the league

One that is true in most sports, is this saying, “attack wins you games and defence wins you titles”. That has always been something Mikel Arteta has prioritized when it came to building his team. With this season, that is something we can applaud him for. So far this season Arsenal have been solid defensively. The team has suffered shocking defeats outside of the league, West Ham and Lens, however one defeat in 12 games is a good start to the title charge.

Arsenal have an impressive backline, Gabriel and Saliba have a sound partnership. Ben White has made the right back position his own. Zinchenko is not at the same level he was at last season it has given Tomiyasu the opportunity, and he has had solid cameos so far this season.

So has Kiwior, he has looked a solid option as a replacement left centre back. Even the protection in front of the defence has been doing well. Thomas Partey has done well when he has been available. Jorginho has been dependable despite his blunder against Chelsea. Rice has been stellar for Arsenal, his robustness, ball carrying ability and leadership is essential to the team, making him seem like a bargain.

There are still other players that will contribute to the team. Soares and the forgotten signing, Jurrien Timber. As much as defence wins games, the team still needs to score. Arsenal’s attack has been frightening but the creativity is lacking. Saka and Martinelli off to a fine start, Trossard and Nketiah putting in performances. The only issue for Arsenal has been the left 8 position. Havertz has not performed, defensively he is doing well, but offensively he is not firing. Players such as Smith-Rowe and Vieira could yet improve.

With January around the corner, Arsenal have another opportunity to find the right player to play the left 8. Douglas Luiz has been linked, however it’s unlikely with him signing a new contract last year.

The Lyon midfielder Maxence Caqueret seems like the more sensible option. His ball carrying ability, defensive awareness and offensive threat could make him a great investment, but that is up to the manager.

The season is long, Arsenal are doing well, and hopefully they can maintain this form until the end of the season, and with Arteta’s brilliant defensive options, maybe we could end up with the title after all.

Vuyo Mataka

