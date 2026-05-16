Arteta knows goal difference could play a key role in title run-in

Arsenal hold a two-point advantage over Manchester City in the Premier League title race with just eight days remaining in the season, but the Gunners are aware that there is still little margin for error.

Only two matches separate Arsenal from potentially securing the league crown, and if they fail to win either fixture while Manchester City win both of theirs, the title race could ultimately be decided by goal difference. As a result, Arsenal understand the importance of continuing to score goals in the closing stages of the campaign.

Arsenal focused on goals and results

While the primary objective remains winning the Premier League title, the Gunners know that increasing their goal tally could prove decisive.

Goals not only secure victories, they also strengthen a team’s goal difference, which may become crucial if both clubs finish level on points. Arsenal will therefore be eager to avoid relying on narrow leads, particularly after almost being punished during their recent victory over West Ham.

Mikel Arteta remains focused on winning matches, but the Arsenal manager also recognises the significance of goal difference as his side prepares for their next league fixture against Burnley.

Arteta highlights importance of goal difference

Arteta said, as quoted by Burnley Express:

“First of all, you have to earn the right to win the game.

“You can make a difference with more goals, that’s obviously even better. But we’re all playing very tough matches.

“We had a tough match against West Ham and we managed to win it. It was a great feeling, but we know ideally that scoring goals is going to be important.

“I think it’s part of the narrative. There are various options, and this could be one of those. It’s a factor that is important from the start of the season.”

Arteta’s comments underline the pressure surrounding the title race as Arsenal attempt to maintain their advantage over Manchester City.

With every goal potentially carrying added significance, Arsenal are expected to approach their remaining fixtures with an attacking mindset while remaining focused on securing the results needed to stay ahead in the race for the Premier League trophy.