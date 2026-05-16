Arteta knows goal difference could play a key role in title run-in

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I can understand GD for the season being the first tie breaker after consideration of points but the thing I’ve never understood is why the number of goals scored in the season is considered before even points earned in head to head games.
Even if head to head results are further down the pecking order for some reason, shouldn’t the number of goals allowed in the season be at least as important as number of goals scored? Even when eventually considering head to head, away goals are the consideration. Should a team that wins their home game 4-1 lose the tie breaker even if the other team only won their home game 1-0?
Imo, the tie breakers for should be as follows:
1) GD for the season
2) Head to head points
3) GD in head to head
4) Contested in a neutral field game – If 3 or more teams are tied, this should be replaced by comparison of results against better vs worse teams (based on final table)
I’m sure I’m missing something here but the current deciders must be improved upon before the wrong team is rewarded/penalized.
Don’t knock it. Arsenal won the league on goals scored in 1989.
Until 1975 the league used goal average, ie the ratio of goals scored to goals conceded. For example, a total goals F-A of 76-38 would give goal average of 2.00. This tended to favour teams who conceded fewer goals.
In 1975 they replaced it with goal difference to encourage more attacking football. In conjunction with this, total goals scored was used as a tiebreaker, once again to reward more attacking football.
I’m not arguing for or against it, just stating where it came from.