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Arteta knows goal difference could play a key role in title run-in

Mikel Arteta press conference (Getty Images)

Arsenal hold a two-point advantage over Manchester City in the Premier League title race with just eight days remaining in the season, but the Gunners are aware that there is still little margin for error.

Only two matches separate Arsenal from potentially securing the league crown, and if they fail to win either fixture while Manchester City win both of theirs, the title race could ultimately be decided by goal difference. As a result, Arsenal understand the importance of continuing to score goals in the closing stages of the campaign.

Arsenal focused on goals and results

While the primary objective remains winning the Premier League title, the Gunners know that increasing their goal tally could prove decisive.

Goals not only secure victories, they also strengthen a team’s goal difference, which may become crucial if both clubs finish level on points. Arsenal will therefore be eager to avoid relying on narrow leads, particularly after almost being punished during their recent victory over West Ham.

Mikel Arteta remains focused on winning matches, but the Arsenal manager also recognises the significance of goal difference as his side prepares for their next league fixture against Burnley.

Arteta highlights importance of goal difference

Arteta said, as quoted by Burnley Express:

“First of all, you have to earn the right to win the game.

“You can make a difference with more goals, that’s obviously even better. But we’re all playing very tough matches.

“We had a tough match against West Ham and we managed to win it. It was a great feeling, but we know ideally that scoring goals is going to be important.

“I think it’s part of the narrative. There are various options, and this could be one of those. It’s a factor that is important from the start of the season.”

Arteta’s comments underline the pressure surrounding the title race as Arsenal attempt to maintain their advantage over Manchester City.

With every goal potentially carrying added significance, Arsenal are expected to approach their remaining fixtures with an attacking mindset while remaining focused on securing the results needed to stay ahead in the race for the Premier League trophy.

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  1. I can understand GD for the season being the first tie breaker after consideration of points but the thing I’ve never understood is why the number of goals scored in the season is considered before even points earned in head to head games.

    Even if head to head results are further down the pecking order for some reason, shouldn’t the number of goals allowed in the season be at least as important as number of goals scored? Even when eventually considering head to head, away goals are the consideration. Should a team that wins their home game 4-1 lose the tie breaker even if the other team only won their home game 1-0?

    Imo, the tie breakers for should be as follows:
    1) GD for the season
    2) Head to head points
    3) GD in head to head
    4) Contested in a neutral field game – If 3 or more teams are tied, this should be replaced by comparison of results against better vs worse teams (based on final table)

    I’m sure I’m missing something here but the current deciders must be improved upon before the wrong team is rewarded/penalized.

    Reply

    1. Don’t knock it. Arsenal won the league on goals scored in 1989.
      Until 1975 the league used goal average, ie the ratio of goals scored to goals conceded. For example, a total goals F-A of 76-38 would give goal average of 2.00. This tended to favour teams who conceded fewer goals.
      In 1975 they replaced it with goal difference to encourage more attacking football. In conjunction with this, total goals scored was used as a tiebreaker, once again to reward more attacking football.
      I’m not arguing for or against it, just stating where it came from.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

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