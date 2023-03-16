Arteta knows he is lucky Arsenal didn’t sack him

Mikel Arteta is one of the best managers in Europe now as he turns Arsenal into a force in English football.
The Gunners have been better every season since he became their manager at the end of 2019.
However, it has not been a straightforward journey for the former midfielder and there were times when his team did so badly that he was on the brink of losing his job.
But Arsenal remained patient and it is paying off as he could lead them to win the Premier League and Europa League this term.
Speaking about how he has survived the sack so far, Arteta tells ESPN, when asked if he would have lost his job if he did not win the FA Cup early on: “I don’t know. Looking back, obviously, a lot of things have happened.
“To start your managerial career with no experience at any level and face straight away that success and then having two years of COVID, with all the challenges that we have internally at the club, externally at the club, probably I am lucky to be sitting here today looking back with how it could have developed.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arteta has been a fine manager and proves that patience does pay sometimes.
The ex-Arsenal captain learned from one of the best in the business Pep Guardiola, so he had know-how even before he moved to the club.
But it could have been an easy decision for the club to sack him when we were underperforming, so they deserve credit for sticking by him.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about team news – Jesus, Smith-Rowe and Nketiah ahead of crucial Sporting clash
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
The Arteta story seems like fiction. Many of our fickle fans had written him off and judged him as being unsuitable for Arsenal’s managerial job. Some of us including my old pal Jon Fox felt we needed to give him time. Admittedly at one time we seemed to be swimming against the tide! However thanks to some of our vocal supporters, in particular Jon and a few others myself included, we managed to keep our rational supporters focused on the right course. Our fight has now paid off. Bravo all our galant realists!
You forgot jon also wanted him gone ,no matter what he tells you ,I remember his words as do so many more .
I can probably name 3 people on here that truly were behind him and their support never wavered,jon wasn’t one of them .
If the “Gunners had been better every season since he became manager in 2019” why would there have been any thought of sacking him?
The rewriting of MA’s time until this season, is becoming nonsensical!!
We finished 8th twice, 5th once, got knocked out of the fa cup in the 4th and 3rd rounds, saw european football taken away for the first time in two decades, saw the club bottom of the PL and there are many more instances where MA’s squad were breaking records that were of the negative persuasion.
He himself admits that, so a crass statement that we have been better every season since he arrived, diminishes what he has ACTUALLY achieved this season!!
It has been spellbinding, both on and off the pitch and we, as a fanbase, need to recognise that, not by trying to rewrite history, but by acknowledging the magnificent turnaround.
He was a lucky man not to be sacked, but we are now reaping the benefit of the faith our owners and MA’s own “coming of age” with regards to being a top class motivational manager – long may it continue!!
Having just read David’s comments and DK’s rebuttal, therein lies, exactly, what I’m talking about.
Selective memory does not help anyone and I was one who doubted MA during those times I mentioned in my post – Now I’m a happily converted Gooner.
I read the headline and sorry but couldn’t be arsed to read the article after that.
O. T. White not in England squad.
Am one of the fans who never believed in Arteta. Just as Ken 1945 rightly stated, he was breaking every available records that were of negative persuasion. He was truly lucky not to be sacked. However, don’t you think that constructive criticisms of some of made him sit up and improve?