Arteta knows he is lucky Arsenal didn’t sack him

Mikel Arteta is one of the best managers in Europe now as he turns Arsenal into a force in English football.

The Gunners have been better every season since he became their manager at the end of 2019.

However, it has not been a straightforward journey for the former midfielder and there were times when his team did so badly that he was on the brink of losing his job.

But Arsenal remained patient and it is paying off as he could lead them to win the Premier League and Europa League this term.

Speaking about how he has survived the sack so far, Arteta tells ESPN, when asked if he would have lost his job if he did not win the FA Cup early on: “I don’t know. Looking back, obviously, a lot of things have happened.

“To start your managerial career with no experience at any level and face straight away that success and then having two years of COVID, with all the challenges that we have internally at the club, externally at the club, probably I am lucky to be sitting here today looking back with how it could have developed.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has been a fine manager and proves that patience does pay sometimes.

The ex-Arsenal captain learned from one of the best in the business Pep Guardiola, so he had know-how even before he moved to the club.

But it could have been an easy decision for the club to sack him when we were underperforming, so they deserve credit for sticking by him.

