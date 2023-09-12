“Arteta knows” Kevin Campbell says Arsenal player must be in every game

Gabriel Magalhaes began this season on the bench, a decision that surprised many Arsenal fans given his strong performances alongside William Saliba in the heart of the Gunners’ defence the previous season.

In the first game of the season, Mikel Arteta opted to use Ben White as a centre-back alongside Saliba, with Thomas Partey deployed as a right-back. This tactical choice left many Arsenal supporters puzzled.

However, the injury to Jurrien Timber, among other factors, provided Gabriel with an opportunity, and he seized it by delivering an impressive performance against Manchester United.

Following his standout display for Arsenal in that game, former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell insists that the former Lille player can no longer be left on the bench. Gabriel’s performance has made a strong case for his inclusion in the starting lineup.

He told The Gooners Pod:

“We have not played anywhere near the way we can play. For me, I want Gabriel and Saliba to play every game. I do, Mikel Arteta knows against certain teams you can get away with not playing Gabriel, and I’m sure there’ll be times Saliba doesn’t play.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel is a superb player and has shown every time he steps on the field in our shirt that he is committed to this team.

We expect more from him, but if we are to better our achievement of last season, he is a player we need on the pitch.