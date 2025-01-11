Arteta knows Manchester United plays better when they face top teams

Mikel Arteta has closely followed Manchester United’s matches, particularly when they face tough opposition, and he knows the Red Devils will present a serious challenge for his team in the FA Cup this weekend. For Arteta, the competition holds special significance, as it was the first trophy he won as Arsenal’s manager, but since 2020, his team has not come close to winning it again. This season, Arsenal fans are eager for silverware, and the expectation is that the Gunners will secure at least one trophy by the end of the campaign.

Arsenal is still alive in the Carabao Cup semi-final, but Arteta believes they could find more success in the FA Cup, making this weekend’s match against Manchester United crucial. As he prepares his squad for the encounter, Arteta has been impressed with how United has performed against top clubs this season. Despite their overall poor form, Arteta is not underestimating them and is fully aware of their ability to cause problems for his team.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Arteta told Arsenal Media: “When you look especially at the big teams [they’ve played], how they perform and the results that they’ve got, it’s very impressive. I know him well, I followed him a lot when he was in Portugal and there is a big reason why he is where he is at the moment, and he deserves to be there.”

United’s pedigree as one of the biggest clubs in the world is not lost on Arteta, and he knows that to overcome them, his team must treat them with the respect they deserve. Arteta’s focus is on preparing his players to face United as one of the best teams in the world, and with this mindset, Arsenal will need to be at their best if they are to advance in the competition.

The importance of this FA Cup tie cannot be overstated. Arsenal needs a strong performance to continue their journey in the tournament and to bring home a much-needed trophy for the fans. With Arteta’s clear understanding of the challenge ahead, Arsenal will be looking to do just that.