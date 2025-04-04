Arteta knows what is the best way to prepare for the Real Madrid game

Mikel Arteta remains firmly focused on Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League fixture against Everton, despite the looming presence of a high-stakes UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid. The Gunners are entering a decisive period of their campaign, with significant matches on both domestic and European fronts.

As the season draws to a close, Arsenal are still in contention for two of football’s most coveted honours—the Premier League and the Champions League. However, their path is anything but straightforward. In the league, they currently trail Liverpool by 12 points in the title race, making each remaining fixture critical. Meanwhile, in Europe, they are set to face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals—a tie that many believe may mark the end of their Champions League journey this season.

Nonetheless, Arteta and his players are maintaining a clear and measured approach, choosing to focus solely on the immediate challenge. At present, all attention is on securing maximum points against Everton in the Premier League.

Although Liverpool recently overcame the Toffees, Everton remains one of the most resilient and unpredictable opponents in the division. Arsenal are well aware of the difficulties posed by David Moyes’s side and are determined not to allow the upcoming European fixture to become a distraction.

When asked about how best to prepare for the match against Real Madrid, Arteta offered a pragmatic response, speaking to Arsenal Media. He stated:

“We know how tough [Goodison Park] is and we have experienced it. Every team that goes there struggles and tomorrow we’re going to have to be really strong. The best way to prepare for Real Madrid is to win and play really well tomorrow.”

His remarks highlight a grounded and professional mindset, one that reflects the team’s commitment to taking the season one match at a time. Arteta’s philosophy is clear: consistent performance and momentum in domestic fixtures are the ideal foundation for European success.

With two critical matches on the horizon, Arsenal must maintain focus and discipline. The stakes are high, and victories in both competitions are essential if they are to achieve their ambitious goals before the season concludes.

