Arteta knows what it will take for Arsenal to become a top side

Mikel Arteta has revealed that his team needs to score between 90 to 100 goals per season if they want to be among the top teams in England.

Arsenal’s biggest problem before the club made Arteta their manager late last year was defending.

However, the Spaniard has managed to make them a better side defensively, but they are still lacking in attack.

While they have the best defensive record in the league this season, the Gunners also have the second-worst goalscoring record among the top ten teams this season.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggling for goals, the team hasn’t been scoring lots of goals either.

However, on Thursday, they beat Molde 4-1 in the Europa League even though two of the goals were own goals.

The Spaniard has now revealed that they are working the right balance in defence and attack.

“To get that balance right is not easy,” Arteta told a news conference ahead of Sunday’s home game against Aston Villa via ESPN.

“It is something that we have been working on in the last two weeks. You could see last night that we were much more fluent in attack. We scored the goals and we had more opportunities.

“To be a top team you have to score 90-100 goals (a season) if you want to be competing with the top guns. It is a challenge for us and an area we have to improve and get better.”