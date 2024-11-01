Arteta knows what Saka needs to do to win the Ballon d’Or

Bukayo Saka has rapidly ascended the ranks to become one of the most celebrated footballers in the world, thanks to his remarkable performances for Arsenal. The young attacker has consistently showcased his immense talent, influencing games at both the club and international levels. His contributions have been pivotal in establishing Arsenal as one of the top teams in the Premier League, solidifying their status as serious contenders in recent seasons.

Despite Saka’s outstanding abilities and the collective success of Arsenal, individual accolades like the Ballon d’Or have remained elusive for the squad. Mikel Arteta, the club’s manager, is acutely aware that achieving personal honours for players like Saka often correlates with the team’s success in major competitions. In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Arteta spoke about Saka’s potential for individual recognition, emphasizing the need for the team to secure major trophies:

“Start to win major trophies. If we do that, and if he’s fully participating and available and impacting the team in the right way, it will happen naturally.”

This statement highlights Arteta’s belief that individual awards often follow team success. For Saka, the pathway to being recognised on the podium for his incredible performances hinges on Arsenal’s ability to win significant trophies.

Saka has transformed into one of the most impactful players in football, regularly delivering exceptional performances that influence the outcome of matches. His growth as a player is undeniable, and every time he steps onto the pitch, he consistently showcases his skill and determination. However, as Arteta pointed out, the next step for Saka in his career is for Arsenal to convert their strong performances into silverware. The club’s pursuit of trophies is crucial, not only for their ambitions but also for elevating Saka’s status among the world’s elite players.

If Arsenal can clinch some major trophies in the coming seasons, it would undoubtedly enhance Saka’s chances of receiving the individual recognition he deserves, including spots on prestigious award podiums. As the team continues to develop and improve under Arteta’s guidance, fans and analysts alike will be keenly watching how Saka’s journey unfolds and whether he can achieve the accolades that match his extraordinary talent.

