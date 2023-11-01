Arteta laments Partey’s ongoing injury problems and says “I don’t know for how long”

The Arsenal manager has spoken out about Thomas Partey’s numerous injuries while at the club. In his most recent press conference, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta stated how important the Ghana international is to his project at the Emirates, and how sorry everyone is that he has suffered a number of injuries since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

Although Arteta notes that he now has a solution (presumably Declan Rice’s acquisition) for the void the ex-Atletico Madrid man leaves in his engine room, he wants him to pick himself up and return to continue positively impacting Arsenal’s season-long ambitions.

“It is a big concern because when Thomas is fit and available and he’s been part of the team, we’ve seen the results and the impact that he had.” The Boss told Arsenal.com. “This season we have more protection, especially for that reason, because we know in the last two seasons what has happened and the result it had on the team. We had to address that, and now it has happened.

“It can happen in football, and I’m so sorry for him because I think he is doing every single thing he can do right to be there. He was gutted, and we are for him, but he needs to lift himself up again with our support and go again because he’s a player that is critical for us,” Mikel Arteta said.

As Mikel Arteta makes these claims, there is considerable uncertainty about Partey’s future. Several reports have linked him to a move away from Arsenal.

Juventus has been heavily linked with his signature for the better part of this week, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens with him. It appears the 30-year-old could still be out for sometime yet, as Arteta noted, “I think he will be out for weeks – I don’t know how long, but he’s got another appointment today and we will see more after that.”

