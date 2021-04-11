Arteta lauded for taking a chance by starting these three players in Sheffield United win

Mikel Arteta led his Arsenal team to another victory in the Premier League today and he has earned praise for his selections.

The former midfielder has seen his team struggle for form in recent games and they were winless in four before the match against the Blades.

Their inconsistent season means that Arteta has had to give chances to several players while he works out his best team.

He made some bold selection decisions in the game and they paid off.

He has now been lauded by Star Sports journalist Josh O’Brien for those players he took a chance on.

Writing about three things he got right in the game, O’Brien praised Arteta for fielding Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers and Dani Ceballos who all gave a good account of themselves.

Martinelli scored his first goal for the club in about a year and he was in fine form as the Gunners constantly attacked their opponents.

Chambers has been selected ahead of Hector Bellerin and Cedric Soares in recent games and he repaid the faith with a solid all-round performance in this game as well.

Ceballos’ second season at Arsenal hasn’t been his best, but he was in fantastic form against the Blades and set the tone by assisting the first goal.