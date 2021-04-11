Arteta lauded for taking a chance by starting these three players in Sheffield United win

Mikel Arteta led his Arsenal team to another victory in the Premier League today and he has earned praise for his selections.
The former midfielder has seen his team struggle for form in recent games and they were winless in four before the match against the Blades.
Their inconsistent season means that Arteta has had to give chances to several players while he works out his best team.
He made some bold selection decisions in the game and they paid off.
He has now been lauded by Star Sports journalist Josh O’Brien for those players he took a chance on.
Writing about three things he got right in the game, O’Brien praised Arteta for fielding Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers and Dani Ceballos who all gave a good account of themselves.
Martinelli scored his first goal for the club in about a year and he was in fine form as the Gunners constantly attacked their opponents.
Chambers has been selected ahead of Hector Bellerin and Cedric Soares in recent games and he repaid the faith with a solid all-round performance in this game as well.
Ceballos’ second season at Arsenal hasn’t been his best, but he was in fantastic form against the Blades and set the tone by assisting the first goal.
No I’m sorry you can’t have it both ways!
When we lose it’s ALWAYS down to individual errors and never the manager. I think it’s extremely hypocritical if he can get praise when we win don’t you?
If it’s 100% on the players when we lose then they should get 100% of the praise. We can’t have double standards.
Lol PJ – I see other articles that are the exact opposite: When the team plays well its purely the players because Arteta tried to sabotage the win by bringing on Willian in the 90th minute. When they play badly its the managers fault because he didnt coach those individuals enough to prevent mistakes.
Swings and roundabouts my friend.
Yet another solid game from Calum Chambers. Our best RB on current form by far
Yup. More consistenly effective in attack and defence than Cedric, and of course more…well everything than Bellerin.
I put it down to our players and the strength of the opposition.
Against Praha what ever the result I will again put it down to our players and the strength of the opposition.
I don’t get this unnecessary praise on Arteta, he is the one pulling this team backward and it’s there for every sensible person to see. How can he set his team to play like that against liverpool that almost every team has been beating left and Wright. And the worst thing is his bad feeling against some players
If there was one night to be at least a little bit cheerful how about after a win. Even if it was against SheffU
Bah humbug Sue, as Gooners we are only really cheerful when we are miserable (;-))
I remember Chambers was bought from Southampton as a right back. He can play a bit. Martinelli is a no brainer. Like Saka and ESR he is one of the Young Turks (an expression), the fresh enthusiastic and classy youngsters. You have to play them. Ceballos needs mobile players around him, otherwise he hasn’t got it. Around our young guys he could do well but around our pensioners he will be shite. Today was a good win against a very poor team indeed. I’m over the moon that Martinelli scored. He is our get out of jai card. Hopefully Folarin Balogun can be our next Andy Cole.
Good point about Ceballos Sean. I would add play him as an A/CM NOT a D/CM as his tricks are a liability around his own area.