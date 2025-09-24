Arteta: Lewis-Skelly Needs to “Make My Decision Harder” at Arsenal

Myles Lewis-Skelly has been on the periphery of the Arsenal starting XI this campaign, and Mikel Arteta has hinted at what he should do to get back into the line-up. The youngster has started every game on the bench so far and has been largely kept out of the squad due to the brilliance of Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italian has made the left full-back position his own after a string of impressive performances during the early stages of the campaign. He has already made three goal contributions in the first six league matches, and he has arguably been the most attacking full-back in the division so far.

Arteta’s challenge to Lewis-Skelly

Calafiori’s form has kept Lewis-Skelly out of the team, but in his Arsenal pre-match press conference ahead of tonight’s Port Vale clash, Arteta admitted it has been a difficult decision to bench the youngster this season.

Quizzed on why Lewis-Skelly has not featured more, the Spaniard said:

“Yes, and sometimes performances of other players as well. You can be at a really good level but somebody can be at a different level, or it’s just that I have the perception at the moment that it’s better to play or start somebody else in the team. It doesn’t mean Myles has done something wrong at all, completely the opposite. So when he has the chance, he has to try to show the level that he’s at, elevate it, and make the decision even harder.”

Opportunities still to come

The Port Vale clash will provide Arteta with the perfect opportunity to give Lewis-Skelly his first start of the campaign. He is almost certain to feature barring any late concerns, and he will be keen to build confidence with a strong display.

Despite his limited minutes so far, it is important to note that Lewis-Skelly is already ahead of schedule in his development. He was not expected to feature prominently last season, and had it not been for injuries to key players, he would not have enjoyed such a breakout year. Looking ahead, there will still be plenty of opportunities for him to continue his progression.

What do you think, Gooners? Should Arteta give Lewis-Skelly more minutes this season?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…