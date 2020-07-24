Arteta looking forward to the “beautiful challenge” of taking Arsenal back to the top

Arsenal are set to finish in their lowest position in the League since the pre-Wenger days, in 1995 in fact, when Stewart Houston was our manager (Who remembers him?) It has been a rollercoaster of a season, with three different managers, a global pandemic interrupting the season, and many unsettling rumours surrounding the team.
But now we have Mikel Arteta who is trying to steady the ship, and he will have a job on his hands to try and mold this squad back into a top team that can challenge for the Champions League places again.
But the Boss is relishing the challenge, as he told Arsenal.com: “I don’t think the league table lies at the end of the 10 months with 38 games. How long? Hopefully next season it will be very different.
“We have a beautiful challenge, a very demanding challenge but a beautiful challenge ahead of us. We have to get this right and bring this club back to where it belongs which is with the top teams in the country and in Europe. In order to do that we have to make a lot of good decisions.”
We can’t really blame Arteta for this season’s failings (maybe we could blame the Board for not appointing him 18 months earlier), but he was asked what he thought the reasons were for our awful season. He said: “Because we haven’t been consistent. Because we obviously had a lot of issues as well in the background, a lot of things that had happened.
“But at the end of the day, we weren’t good enough to be with the top teams. That’s not a lie and it shows the big room for improvement and the gap that is still there and has to be minimised really, really quickly in order to be in a good position to challenge those teams.
“It hurts so much. When I said it’s a beautiful challenge, and as well from my side, it’s to bring the club into those positions again. I know how difficult it’s going to be because you can see the other teams, what they’re doing, what they’ve been doing the last few seasons. The road and the direction we have to take in order to be quick in that transition… I’m very positive that we’re going to be able to do it.”
Well, it’s good to hearing him being so positive, but what the fans want to see is some of those “good decisions” being made ahead of the next campaign to give us all a lift.
One thing is for sure, we couldn’t end up having a worse season that this one. Or can we?
Very good speech as usual…He has done a great job and we have been undone (again) by very small margins emanating from individual errors and the fitness of some of our players…
There is a bigger problem than just the squad, I am saying this because there have much noise about the need to improve the squad as if the likes of Wolves, Sheffield, Leicester, Burnley have better teams than us.
On paper, we have at least a top 5 team and should competing for 3rd or 4th but we can barely make top 8…This is beyond squad quality alone, our mentality won’t allow us compete…
He achieved his first challenge of our worst finish in 25 years! He embarks on his challenge to make Arsenal great again , good! Only concern is that challenge will be challenged by his signings Cedric, Luiz, Marri and his other favorites like Xhaka, Kolasinac. And to challenge them he has Socrates, Torrera and Laca. Another challenger is our assist king, who will challenge all odds not to play. Not being in Europe will be more challenging, as he will not have an excuse of playing an extra game in the midweek. So there will be lots of challenges, I only wish Dennis Bergkamp challenges Arteta for the coach’s role sooner rather than later.