Arteta looking to make specific defence changes at Arsenal this summer

Mikel Arteta will look to change his defence when this campaign ends, according to Football London.

The Spaniard is overseeing an overhaul of the current Arsenal squad and he looks set to sign a few more players again when the transfer window reopens.

The club backed him with the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Willian and Thomas Partey last summer.

Martin Odegaard also moved to the Emirates from Real Madrid in the last transfer window and the club isn’t finished with bringing in new players yet.

They have not looked like a team that will earn a top-four place in the Premier League this season.

If they win the Europa League, it would be a big reward for their efforts so far, but they are not stopping at that and will look to bolster their team in the summer.

With the future of David Luiz uncertain and the likes of Shkodran Mustafi already out of the club, their defence would need some new faces.

They currently have a fantastic set of options to pick from, but the report says Arteta has some specific positions that he hopes to fill up at the back in the summer.