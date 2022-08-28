Arteta loves Arsenal’s new mentality after comeback win

Well it looked like another typical Arsenal performance from last season yesterday, with us being in total control in the first half without scoring, then giving away a ridiculous goal for no reason at all, and then dropping our heads and not getting the three points we deserved.

But not this season, yesterday as soon as we went behind to Fulham, you could see how upset Gabriel was, and was desperate to make amends, and the whole team stepped up a gear and attacked with gusto. It was fantastic to watch and once we got the equaliser I was certain we would get the winner as well.

And I’m glad it was from the only mistake Bernd Leno made all game!

Mikel Arteta was rather pleased as well of course. He told Arsenal.com: “I’m even happier than last week, I think the performance was top,”

“I think from the start to finish we went for it, we had periods where we had complete control and dominance of the game and created many chances, many shots and many arrivals in the final third, but it wasn’t happening. It was just a matter of time and being patient and not making a mistake.

“We did make a mistake, but then the best thing I think is the way the team reacted and Gabi reacted against adversity to overcome the situation. Obviously, when you have the character and support that we have in the stadium, that’s easy to do.”

And then he was asked about Gabriel, and his reaction to the big mistake, and he said: “That’s down to how he is now as a professional, his mentality, how he looks after himself, and this can happen to any player. It’s about how you’re going to react to that and I love the mentality of the team and how much they were willing to win and overcome the situation, and we managed to do it.”

Hopefully we don’t make more mistakes like that, but if the team reacts like that, it doesn’t mean we have lose the game…

Now onwards to Wednesday at Villa Park!

COYG..

Darren N

